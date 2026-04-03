Global Virus Network Monitors SARS-CoV-2 Variant BA.3.2 (“Cicada”), Emphasizes No Cause for Alarm

TAMPA, Fla., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Network (GVN), representing eminent human and animal virologists from more than 90 Centers of Excellence and Affiliates in over 40 countries dedicated to advancing research, collaboration, and pandemic preparedness, is monitoring the SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.3.2, sometimes informally referred to in media reports as the “cicada” variant, and emphasizes that current evidence does not indicate cause for alarm or heightened public concern.

BA.3.2 is a sublineage of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 that is being tracked through global genomic surveillance systems. Early analyses, including technical assessments by international public health authorities and emerging laboratory studies, indicate that BA.3.2 exhibits antibody escape characteristics, likely driven by mutations in the viral spike protein, the primary target of immune responses. While immune escape may increase the likelihood of infection or reinfection, it does not imply reduced protection against severe disease. These changes are consistent with the expected evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory viruses.

Importantly, there is currently no evidence that BA.3.2 is associated with increased disease severity or is driving sustained growth in population-level transmission.

The term “cicada” is not a scientific designation and has no biological connection to insects. It is an informal nickname used in some media coverage to describe the variant’s apparent re-emergence after a period of limited detection and does not indicate a new mode of transmission or a fundamentally different type of virus.

What This Means for Preparedness

Rather than signaling a new threat, BA.3.2 reinforces the importance of sustained vigilance. Key priorities remain:

Sustained genomic and wastewater surveillance

Continued monitoring of viral evolution and immune escape

Maintaining readiness in healthcare and public health systems

Clear, evidence-based communication to the public

Guidance for the Public

Individuals should continue to follow established public health guidance:

Stay up to date with recommended COVID-19 vaccinations

Practice good hygiene and respiratory precautions when appropriate

Seek testing and medical advice if experiencing symptoms





The Global Virus Network will continue to monitor BA.3.2 and other emerging variants and will provide updates as additional data become available.

Media Contacts:

Nora Samaranayake

nsamaranayake@gvn.org

Global Virus Network