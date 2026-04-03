Proposed appointment to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on May 21st, 2026: Thierry Fournier candidate director – Appointed censor with immediate effect



_PRESS RELEASE_

Paris, April 3rd, 2026 – The Nexans Board of Directors has appointed Thierry Fournier as censor with a view to proposing his appointment as member of the Board of Directors to the shareholders’ general meeting to be held on May 21st, 2026. As censor, Thierry Fournier will attend Board of Directors meetings with a consultative role, and the Board will benefit immediately from his extensive experience and expertise. The Internal Regulations of the Board will be applicable to him in full.

Thierry Fournier has served as Chief Executive Officer of Roquette since 2025. Before joining Roquette he was Senior Vice President and CEO for Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Saint-Gobain. Prior to that, he led Saint-Gobain Latin America’s region, following several leadership roles in Europe and the CIS region, including General Delegate. He also headed the Construction Products division for France, Benelux and North Africa. Thierry Fournier has spent most of his career in international roles, notably in Russia and Latin America.

He is a graduate of École Polytechnique and École des Ponts et Chaussées.

He brings strong expertise in international management, organizational transformation, M&A, and leading large-scale industrial operations.

About Nexans

Nexans is the global pure player in sustainable electrification, building the essential systems that power the world’s transition to a connected, resilient, and low-carbon future. From offshore and onshore renewable energies to smart cities and homes, Nexans designs and delivers advanced cable solutions, accessories and services that electrify progress safely, efficiently, and sustainably. With over 140 years of history, through three core businesses: PWR Transmission, PWR Grid, and PWR Connect, Nexans blends deep industry expertise with cutting-edge innovation to accelerate the energy transition, and better meet its customers' needs. Its unique E3 model, focused on Environment, Economy and Engagement, drives every action, aligning performance with purpose. Nexans operates in 41 countries with 25,700 people and generated €6.1 billion in standard sales in 2025. Nexans is committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and expanding energy access through the Fondation Nexans.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A.

www.nexans.com | #ElectrifyTheFuture

Contacts:

Communication







Mael Evin (Havas Paris)

Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91

nexans_h@havas.com







Maellys Leostic

maellys.leostic @nexans.com







Olivier Daban

olivier.daban@nexans.com Investor Relations







Audrey Bourgeois

Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43

audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com





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