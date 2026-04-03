BIC: Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2026

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For March 2026
Clichy, France – April 03, 2026
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, Société BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for March 2026:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average weighted price in €
|Amount in €
|03/03/2026
|5,000
|52.5000
|262,500.00
|03/03/2026
|2,179
|52.6930
|114,818.05
|03/03/2026
|10,936
|52.6930
|576,250.65
|04/03/2026
|3,411
|52.6398
|179,554.20
|06/03/2026
|278
|54.0000
|15,012.00
|09/03/2026
|12,515
|53.2291
|666,162.19
|10/03/2026
|2,058
|53.9986
|111,129.12
|11/03/2026
|7,909
|53.9611
|426,778.34
|12/03/2026
|6,165
|53.9566
|332,642.44
|16/03/2026
|6,734
|53.9170
|363,077.20
|17/03/2026
|6,683
|53.7643
|359,306.88
|17/03/2026
|3,317
|53.7643
|178,336.22
|18/03/2026
|7,640
|52.9334
|404,411.18
|18/03/2026
|139
|52.9334
|7,357.74
|19/03/2026
|46,553
|51.9000
|2,416,100.70
|31/03/2026
|45,519
|53.7000
|2,444,370.30
|TOTAL
|167,036
|53.0293
|8,857,807.20
Contacts
|Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com
Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com
|Apolline Celeyron
Global Communications Director
+33 6 13 63 44 43
apolline.celeyron@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
Agenda
All dates to be confirmed
|First Quarter 2026 Net Sales
|April 28, 2026
|Annual General Meeting
|May 20, 2026
|First Half 2026 Results
|July 29, 2026
|Third Quarter 2026 Net Sales
|October 28, 2026
About BIC
A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC’s commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 11,000 team members worldwide, BIC’s portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, Cristal®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC’s full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.
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