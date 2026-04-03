Alterra IOS Acquires 5 Industrial Outdoor Storage Locations in Central Florida

TAMPA, Fla., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alterra IOS (“Alterra”), a prominent player in the industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) sector that has acquired over 450 sites nationwide, today announced the acquisition of five IOS properties totaling 23 usable acres and 96,500 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Three of the sites are located in Tampa and the remaining two are in Orlando, Florida, expanding the firm’s footprint in Central Florida to 35 properties. Nearly all of the newly acquired properties are fully leased to tenants across diverse sectors, including logistics, infrastructure and utilities.

“Orlando and Tampa both continue to demonstrate strong growth and reinforce their importance as key markets for Alterra IOS,” said Chris White, Vice President of Acquisitions at Alterra IOS. “We continue to see sustained demand for well-located, functional sites in these supply-constrained markets. These five acquisitions collectively allow us to deepen our presence within each market while continuing to scale alongside our national tenant base.”

The properties are strategically located, providing direct access to Central Florida’s extensive network of interstate and state highways, rail intermodals and international airports. Each location is comprised of the following:

13350 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (Tampa MSA): 5.5 usable acres with 10,500 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. Located in Dover, the property sits directly between Tampa and Lakeland along US-574, proximate to a multi-directional connection to Interstate 4 and Interstate 75. The site is currently leased to a trucking and trailer sales group. Hector Delgado of Panther Capital Group facilitated the transaction.





5.5 usable acres with 10,500 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. Located in Dover, the property sits directly between Tampa and Lakeland along US-574, proximate to a multi-directional connection to Interstate 4 and Interstate 75. The site is currently leased to a trucking and trailer sales group. Hector Delgado of Panther Capital Group facilitated the transaction. 3927 US-19 (Tampa MSA) : 5.0 usable acres with 27,500 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. Located in Palmetto, the property offers direct access to US-41 and sits within close proximity to I-275 and I-75. Robbie Lober and Devin Beeler of Lober Real Estate facilitated the transaction.





: 5.0 usable acres with 27,500 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. Located in Palmetto, the property offers direct access to US-41 and sits within close proximity to I-275 and I-75. Robbie Lober and Devin Beeler of Lober Real Estate facilitated the transaction. 2902 E Sligh Ave. (Tampa MSA): 2.9 usable acres with 24,500 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. The newly renovated and paved site sits just 10 miles from Tampa International Airport and offers convenient access to I-278, US 41 and US-92. Devin Beeler of Lober Real Estate brought this transaction to Alterra.





2.9 usable acres with 24,500 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. The newly renovated and paved site sits just 10 miles from Tampa International Airport and offers convenient access to I-278, US 41 and US-92. Devin Beeler of Lober Real Estate brought this transaction to Alterra. 3636 Fudge Road (Orlando MSA) : 6.9 usable acres with 16,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Located in Apopka, the newly developed property offers easy access to West Orange Blossom Trail and close proximity to Orlando’s downtown via FL-429 and FL-414. The property is fully leased to a water, sewer and drainage provider. Cory Kroeger of Kroeger Commercial brought the transaction to Alterra.





: 6.9 usable acres with 16,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space. Located in Apopka, the newly developed property offers easy access to West Orange Blossom Trail and close proximity to Orlando’s downtown via FL-429 and FL-414. The property is fully leased to a water, sewer and drainage provider. Cory Kroeger of Kroeger Commercial brought the transaction to Alterra. 2506 Eunice Ave. (Orlando MSA): 2.7 usable acres with 18,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space across multiple buildings. Located in Northwest Orlando, the property sits directly off FL-243 and FL-438, less than 20 miles from Orlando International Airport. The site is currently leased to an interstate freight distribution company. Alessandra Bianchi of ONE Commercial Real Estate facilitated the transaction.





As a vertically integrated investor, developer and operator of IOS, Alterra’s investment strategy focuses on acquiring prime IOS locations within dense, infill logistics and transportation gateways, ensuring proximity to critical infrastructure and end-users.

About Alterra IOS

Alterra’s industrial real estate platform, Alterra IOS , is dedicated to providing real estate solutions through property acquisition, development, management & leasing for tenants in the heavy industrial & outdoor storage space. Focused on low-building coverage sites with large, stabilized yard space to accommodate an array of uses such as vehicle, material, and equipment storage, Alterra brings an institutional comprehension of the municipal & logistical complexities in securing mission critical real estate in a sector of the U.S. industrial landscape. Over the past ten years, Alterra IOS has created tenant relationships in the transportation & logistics, vehicle storage, equipment rental, infrastructure services, and building materials industries through the acquisition or development of over 450 properties across 38 states as of Q1 2026. The dedicated team of investment, property management, construction, and asset management professionals provide tenants the resources to grow and improve their businesses on a national level.

Media Contact:

media@alterraproperty.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/604f73ef-08de-4103-9342-9cc448649baf