Ponce Bank Ranked Among Top 50 Best-Performing U.S. Community Banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence

BRONX, N.Y., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Bank, National Association, the banking subsidiary of Ponce Financial Group, Inc., has been recognized by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the Top 50 Best-Performing U.S. Community Banks of 2025 in the $3 billion to $10 billion asset category, ranking #40 nationally. This recognition underscores the Bank’s strong financial performance while reaffirming its longstanding commitment to community impact and inclusive growth.

S&P Global Market Intelligence’s annual rankings evaluate financial institutions based on key performance indicators including returns, growth, funding, and balance sheet strength, with a particular emphasis on risk profile and long-term stability. Ponce Bank’s placement reflects a balanced approach to performance—delivering solid financial results while continuing to invest in the communities it serves.

“At Ponce Bank, we believe that doing well and doing good go hand in hand,” said Carlos Naudon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ponce Bank. “We are honored to be recognized among the top-performing community banks in the country. This recognition reflects the strength of our strategy, the dedication of our team, and our continued commitment to serving communities that have historically been overlooked by traditional financial institutions.”

Founded on a mission of expanding access to responsible banking, Ponce Bank continues to focus on relationship-driven service, small business support, and financial inclusion across the New York metropolitan area. As a Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), the Bank’s performance reflects a model that connects individual financial opportunity with broader community prosperity.

The rankings, launched in 2011, are designed to identify institutions that demonstrate resilience, strategic discipline, and sustainable performance across economic cycles.

Ponce Bank will be formally recognized at the 2026 Community Bankers Conference, hosted by S&P Global Market Intelligence, taking place May 5–7, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Ponce Bank N.A.

Ponce Bank, N.A. was founded in the Bronx in 1960 by Puerto Ricans who chose to invest in their community at a time when most financial institutions were leaving. Today, the Bank operates 13 branches across the New York Metro area, with $3.2 billion in assets and over $500 million in capital. Headquartered in the Bronx, Ponce Bank, N.A. is one of the nation’s largest Latino-led Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The Bank directs nearly 75% of its loans to low- and moderate-income neighborhoods and has been ranked #1 in Housing Focus among the 20 largest CDFI banks in terms of Assets, Deposits, and Lending. The Bank’s parent company, Ponce Financial Group, Inc., trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PDLB.

Contact:

Jane Trachet

+1 (718) 734-7730

jane.trachet@poncebank.net