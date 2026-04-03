Maximus Ranked #7 on the Financial Times’ List of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2026

Santa Monica, CA, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximus (maximustribe.com), the performance medicine telehealth company, today announced it has been named #7 on the Financial Times list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2026. This award is presented by the Financial Times and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full ranking was published today on FT.com.

The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2026 ranking identifies the top 500 companies across North and South America that have achieved the highest compound annual growth in revenues between 2021 and 2024. Maximus’s #7 placement puts it among an elite tier of the fastest-scaling businesses in the Western Hemisphere, and the second highest-ranked telehealth company on the list.

Founded in 2020, Maximus is a performance medicine company that combines cutting-edge clinical science, board-certified physicians, and personalized treatment protocols—all delivered through a 100% online telehealth platform. The company originally launched with its proprietary, patented testosterone optimization protocols. Since then, Maximus has expanded into GLP-1 weight loss treatments, hair regrowth, their patent-pending Oxytocin Calming Cream, and most recently, a new generation of peptide therapies including growth hormone releasing hormones (GHRHs).

This growth reflects the rapid expansion of performance medicine as a category within American healthcare. Unlike traditional sick-care models that treat symptoms reactively, performance medicine focuses on optimizing health outcomes proactively by improving hormone levels, metabolic function, and overall physical performance in people who refuse to settle for average health. The direct-to-consumer telehealth model has proven to be a powerful delivery mechanism for this category, eliminating the access barriers and long wait times that have historically kept performance-focused treatments confined to concierge medicine practices.

“Being recognized as the #7 fastest growing company in the Americas is a direct reflection of the demand for what we’re building,” said Dr. Cameron Sepah, Founder and CEO of Maximus. “Millions of people know they can perform better—physically, mentally, and professionally—but the traditional healthcare system wasn’t built to help them get there. We built Maximus to fill that gap: world-class clinical protocols, real physician oversight, and the convenience of a fully online experience. Our expansion from testosterone optimization into weight loss and now peptide therapies like GHRHs shows that when you give people access to safe, effective performance medicine, the demand is enormous.”

Maximus is backed by Founders Fund and 8VC, two of the most prominent venture capital firms in technology and healthcare investing. The company’s sustained revenue growth from 2021 through 2024 demonstrates a durable business model built on strong client retention, expanding treatment protocols, and a growing base of clients who trust Maximus with their ongoing health optimization.

Dr. Sepah added: “Our mission has always been to help people transcend their potential—to look, feel, and perform at their absolute peak. This ranking validates that the market for performance medicine is real, it’s growing fast, and Maximus is leading it. We’re just getting started.”

Statista publishes hundreds of global industry rankings and company listings in collaboration with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service builds on the success of statista.com, a leading data and business intelligence platform providing statistics, market data, and consumer insights.

About Maximus

Maximus is a performance medicine telehealth company that helps people optimize their hormones, metabolism, and overall health through doctor-supervised, evidence-based protocols delivered entirely online. Founded in 2020 by Dr. Cameron Sepah, a Harvard-educated clinical psychologist and former Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at the UCSF School of Medicine, Maximus offers proprietary treatment protocols across testosterone optimization, GLP-1 weight loss, peptide therapies, and clinical-grade supplements. Every treatment plan is designed and overseen by board-certified, U.S.-based physicians. Maximus is backed by Founders Fund and 8VC. Learn more at maximustribe.com.

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