Maltepe Dental Clinic Marks 24 Years in International Dental Care with Istanbul and London Operations

ISTANBUL, TR, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISTANBUL, TR - April 03, 2026 - -

Maltepe Dental Clinic, which began as a single-room practice in Istanbul in 2002, has treated more than 14,000 patients from 85 countries according to clinic records and established a partner clinic in London — a trajectory that mirrors the rapid growth of the global dental tourism sector.

The dental tourism sector has expanded to a $7.2 billion market in 2024 and is projected to reach $18.5 billion by 2033, according to market research firm IMARC Group. Turkey ranks as the third most popular destination globally for dental treatments, attracting over 400,000 dental tourists in 2023, per Turkish Ministry of Health figures.

Founded by Dr. Alper Gurhan and Dr. Yusuf Ilhan in Istanbul's Maltepe district, the clinic has expanded in phases tied to rising international demand. The practice relocated to a larger facility in 2009 as patient referrals from Germany increased, opened a London consultation office in 2019, and moved to a five-floor, seven-room facility in Kadıköy in 2021.

In 2022, the clinic opened a partner location in London, with Dr. Ilhan obtaining UK General Dental Council registration. The London office addresses a persistent challenge in cross-border dental care: providing patients with continuity of care and a local consultation point in their home market.

"When we started in 2002, dental tourism was virtually unknown as an industry," said Dr. Alper Gurhan, co-founder of Maltepe Dental Clinic. "Today, as we serve patients from more than 85 countries, our London facility ensures they have professional support throughout their treatment journey, not just during their visit to Istanbul."

The Kadıköy facility houses CAD/CAM systems, 3D printers, 3Shape scanners, and CT scan units, alongside an in-house dental laboratory for treatments including implants, cosmetic dentistry, crowns, and oral surgery. The clinic holds six national and international inspection certificates, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, and Turkish Health Tourism Authorization from the Ministry of Health.

Interest in dental treatments in Turkey has been driven by cost differentials of 50–70 percent compared to UK and US pricing, combined with internationally certified facilities. The country's dental tourism market stood at an estimated $284 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 23.94 percent through 2030, according to TechSci Research.

"Each expansion has been a response to patient demand for quality dental care that combines advanced technology with accessible pricing and comprehensive support," said Dr. Yusuf Ilhan, co-founder and UK-registered practitioner.

The clinic maintains a 4.8 Google rating with over 350 reviews and a 4.9 Trustpilot score, reflecting consistent patient satisfaction over two decades of operation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNbchQ6jbs8

As a Dental Clinic in Turkey approaching its quarter-century milestone, Maltepe Dental Clinic's trajectory from a single-room practice to a dual-city operation reflects the broader maturation of cross-border dental care as a global healthcare sector.

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For more information about Maltepe Dental Clinic, contact the company here:



Maltepe Dental Clinic

Dr. Alper Gurhan and Dr. Yusuf Ilhan

+905452315329

smile@maltepedentalclinic.com

Kosuyolu Cad. No:51 Kadikoy/Istanbul 34718