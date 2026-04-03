Jim Rickards Warns Retirement Savers: The AI Bubble Could Devastate 401(k)s — and Most People Won't See It Coming

Washington, D.C., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For millions of Americans, a 401(k) or IRA represents a lifetime of careful saving. Jim Rickards, the economist and former CIA advisor who warned of the 2008 housing collapse three weeks before Lehman Brothers imploded, believes those accounts are now directly in the path of the most dangerous financial bubble he has seen in nearly five decades on Wall Street.

In a newly released video presentation titled "The AI Meltdown Is Coming," Rickards delivers a plain-spoken, urgent briefing for working Americans — not Wall Street traders — about why he believes the AI boom could trigger a market crash severe enough to derail retirement plans for a generation.

In the presentation, Rickards points directly to what he calls the human stakes of being unprepared. He warns that an estimated $2 trillion was wiped out from Americans' 401(k)s and IRAs during the 2008 crisis — that 8.7 million people lost their jobs and nearly 10 million lost their homes — and that he believes anyone who doesn't prepare now will be putting their entire retirement at risk.

A Specific Timeline and a Specific Warning

Unlike general market commentary, Rickards' presentation focuses on a single company he identifies as the central point of failure in the AI ecosystem — one with $1.4 trillion in financial ties to other major AI players. He has identified April 29th as a date when earnings disclosures from publicly traded companies linked to this firm could force the market to confront what insiders, he says, already know.

For retirement savers, the implications are direct: the window to reposition before the news becomes public may be closing.

Five Specific Steps Designed for Everyday Investors

The presentation is structured around five concrete actions Rickards recommends for Americans looking to protect and potentially grow their retirement savings through the coming disruption. These include specific investment categories he believes will outperform during a downturn, along with assets he argues retirees and near-retirees should consider exiting immediately.

Who This Presentation Is For

Americans with retirement savings in 401(k)s, IRAs, or brokerage accounts

Individuals within 10 years of retirement who cannot afford a multi-year recovery period

Anyone currently holding technology or AI-related stocks in their portfolio

Investors who want an independent perspective not filtered through Wall Street interests

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and bestselling author whose career has spanned five decades at the intersection of Wall Street, Washington, and international finance. He has advised senior officials at the Pentagon and CIA on financial threats to national security, worked directly with the Federal Reserve to prevent a $1.3 trillion banking collapse in the 1990s, and testified before the U.S. Senate on the state of the American economy during the 2008 crisis.

His research is published by Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm based in Baltimore, Maryland, with a 4.8-star rating across nearly 2,000 reader reviews.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.