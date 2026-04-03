A New York Fashion Week Moment Is Turning the Rising Brand DRIIVIIN Into a Global Conversation

New York, NY, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York-based, tech-backed fashion brand DRIIVIIN has officially launched its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, I WAS HERE, introducing a powerful new concept: Cultural Luxury — the idea that what people wear can connect them to a deeper philosophy about life, identity, contribution and purpose.





Yelyzaveta for DRIIVIIN, New York Fashion Week, Sony Hall. Photo -Jabbar

Debuting at Sony Hall during New York Fashion Week, the runway presentation delivered more than a traditional fashion show. As the lights dimmed and music filled the space, the collection unfolded as a narrative—blending fashion, art, and meaning into a deeply immersive experience.

Created by artist and designer Peace Simon, I WAS HERE centers on the belief that every individual carries a lasting contribution within them. The collection explores themes of identity, legacy, and the universal desire to leave a meaningful mark on the world.

From Art to Wearable Expression

The collection originated from a panoramic painting of New York City, where Simon reimagined the skyline by merging distant buildings into one unified perspective. This symbolic artwork was transformed into textiles, bringing the story directly onto garments featured on the runway.

Introducing Cultural Luxury

DRIIVIIN’s concept of Cultural Luxury challenges traditional definitions of exclusivity and status. Instead, the brand emphasizes meaning, purpose, and emotional connection. By aligning with a growing consumer shift toward value-driven brands, DRIIVIIN positions itself as both a fashion label and a cultural movement.

The collection features a palette of deep browns, cacao tones, and warm neutrals, designed to reflect timelessness and durability beyond fleeting trends. Structured textures and soft elements create a balance between architectural precision and emotional depth.

Expanding the Narrative Through Film

The runway experience is accompanied by a short film titled I Was Here, narrated by actor Alan Trinca. The film explores the lived experience of navigating New York City and poses a universal question: What does it mean to leave a mark on the world?

A Global Collaboration

The show featured a diverse group of international collaborators and models, including Gaelle Nestor, Nephtalie Simon, Joanny Diaz, Yanelis Linares, Lovisa Herfindal, Daijonna, Yamilex, Yelyzaveta, Michael Knowlin, and Abel Gomes—reflecting the brand’s commitment to unity and global connection.

The brand’s emblem—a world map shaped into a heart—symbolizes this mission, representing shared human experience and collective evolution.

A Personal Tribute

The final runway look paid tribute to Simon’s roots, celebrating Haiti’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup and honoring his mother, Marie Yvana Riviere, a seamstress who inspired his journey. The moment grounded the collection in authenticity, reminding audiences of the personal stories behind creative expression.

Strategic Vision

Beyond artistic expression, I WAS HERE signals DRIIVIIN’s broader strategic ambition. As purpose-driven brands continue to gain traction globally, DRIIVIIN aims to build a community centered around storytelling, identity, and inspiration.

“This is not just fashion,” the collection suggests. “It’s a movement.”

Watch the Collection

Film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8_zVBjCQenA

Runway Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8IDO0bQpJM&t=44s

About DRIIVIIN

Founded by Peace Simon, DRIIVIIN is a cultural luxury fashion brand that uses art and storytelling to inspire individuals to pursue their purpose and contribute to a greater collective narrative. The brand believes that fashion is more than style—it is a platform for expression, identity, and impact.

Website: https://www.driiviin.us/

Contact: Claudia – driiviin@gmail.com