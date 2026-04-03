RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Results

 | Source: RCM Technologies, Inc. RCM Technologies, Inc.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the operational performance of its customers through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty healthcare, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the fourteen and fifty-three weeks ended January 3, 2026.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $86.5 million for the fourteen weeks ended January 3, 2026 (the current quarter), an increase of 12.4% compared to $76.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended December 28, 2024 (the comparable prior quarter). Gross profit was $24.3 million for the current quarter, a 12.6% increase compared to $21.6 million for the comparable prior quarter. The Company reported GAAP net income of $6.1 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the current quarter, compared with $2.9 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the comparable prior quarter. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $9.3 million for the current quarter, as compared to $6.3 million for the comparable prior quarter, an increase of 49.0%. The Company experienced $0.77 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current quarter as compared to $0.49 for the comparable prior quarter.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $319.4 million for the fifty-three weeks ended January 3, 2026 (the current year), an increase of 14.7% compared to $278.4 million for the fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024 (the comparable prior year). Gross profit was $87.9 million for the current year, a 10.2% increase compared to $79.8 million for the comparable prior year. The Company reported GAAP net income of $16.3 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, for the current year compared to $13.3 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, for the comparable prior year. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $30.7 million for the current year as compared to $25.9 million for the comparable prior year, an increase of 18.9%. The Company reported $2.50 of adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP) for the current year as compared to $2.03 for the comparable prior year.

The Company will not be holding a conference call to discuss these results. Additional information can be found in the Company’s Form 10-K.

About RCM
RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Healthcare, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, such as cash flows, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
 
 Fourteen and Thirteen Weeks Ended  
 January 3,
2026		 December 28,
2024		 
Revenue$86,476 $76,912 
Cost of services62,198 55,343 
Gross profit24,278 21,569 
Selling, general and administrative15,753 16,025 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment554 407 
Impairment of intangible assets- 547 
Potential stock issuance and financing transactions- 64 
Remeasurement of contingent consideration- (1,759)
Operating income7,971 6,285 
Other expense, net780 516 
Income before income taxes7,191 5,769 
Income tax expense1,087 2,902 
Net income$6,104 $2,867 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$0.80 $0.37 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding7,587,448 7,733,142 


 Fifty-Three and Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
 January 3,
2026		 December 28,
2024		 
Revenue$319,404 $278,380 
Cost of services231,461 198,602 
Gross profit87,943 79,778 
Selling, general and administrative60,932 56,787 
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment1,918 1,419 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets- 136 
Impairment of intangible assets- 547 
Potential stock issuance and financing transactions- 323 
Remeasurement of contingent consideration- (1,759)
Operating income25,093 22,325 
Other expense, net3,021 2,135 
Income before income taxes22,072 20,190 
Income tax expense5,738 6,863 
Net income$16,334 $13,327 
     
Diluted net earnings per share data$2.14 $1.68 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding7,635,740 7,939,381 


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA,” “Adjusted EBITDA,” “Adjusted net income” and “Adjusted diluted net earnings per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons. Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share should not be considered alternatives to operating income or net income, as the case may be, as an indicator of performance. In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP operating income and GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted net earnings per share for the fourteen and fifty-three weeks ended January 3, 2026, and the thirteen and fifty-two weeks ended December 28, 2024. 

 Fourteen and Thirteen Weeks
Ended		 Fifty-Three and Fifty-Two Weeks
Ended		 
 January 3,
2026		 December 28,
2024		 January 3,
2026		 December 28,
2024		 
         
GAAP operating income$7,971 $6,285 $25,093 $22,325 
Adjustments        
Remeasurement of contingent consideration- (1,759)- (1,759)
Equity compensation793 710 3,732 2,864 
Potential stock issuance and financing transaction- 64 - 323 
Impairment of intangible assets- 547 - 547 
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)$8,764 $5,847 $28,825 $24,300 
         
GAAP net income$6,104 $2,867 $16,334 $13,327 
Income tax expense1,087 2,902 5,738 6,863 
Interest expense, net784 664 2,669 2,215 
Depreciation of property and equipment554 407 1,918 1,419 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets- - - 136 
EBITDA (non-GAAP)$8,529 $6,840 $26,659 $23,960 
         
Adjustments        
Remeasurement of contingent consideration- (1,759)- (1,759)
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions(4)(148)352 (80)
Equity compensation793 710 3,732 2,864 
Potential stock issuance and financing transaction- 64 - 323 
Impairment of intangible assets- 547 - 547 
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)$9,318 $6,254 $30,743 $25,855 


     
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
     
 Fourteen and Thirteen Weeks Ended Fifty-Three and Fifty-Two Weeks Ended 
 January 3,
2026		 December 28,
2024		 January 3,
2026		 December 28,
2024		 
         
GAAP net income$6,104 $2,867 $16,334 $13,327 
Adjustments        
Remeasurement of contingent consideration -  (1,759) -  (1,759)
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions (4) (148) 352  (80)
Equity compensation 793  710  3,732  2,864 
Potential stock issuance and financing transaction -  64  -  323 
Impairment of intangible assets -  547  -  547 
Tax impact from normalized rate (1,068) 1,503  (1,324) 900 
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)$5,825 $3,784 $19,094 $16,122 
         
GAAP diluted net earnings per share$0.80 $0.37 $2.14 $1.68 
Adjustments        
Remeasurement of contingent consideration - ($0.22) - ($0.22)
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions($0.00)($0.02)$0.04 ($0.01)
Equity compensation$0.11 $0.09 $0.49 $0.36 
Potential stock issuance and financing transaction - $0.01  - $0.04 
Impairment of intangible assets - $0.07  - $0.07 
Tax impact from normalized rate(a)($0.14)$0.19 ($0.17)($0.11)
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share (non-GAAP)$0.77 $0.49 $2.50 $2.03 


 (a)Amount reflects an adjustment to income tax expense applied to non-GAAP adjusted consolidated taxable income. The Company used an estimated effective income tax rate of 27.0% for both periods presented, approximating the Company’s federal USA income tax rate plus the tax-affected rate for states and Puerto Rico.


   
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
   
 Fourteen Weeks Ended January 3, 2026 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions		 Consolidated 
         
Revenue$47,999 $30,404 $8,073 $86,476 
Cost of services 34,067  22,608  5,523  62,198 
Gross profit$13,932 $7,796 $2,550 $24,278 
Gross profit margin 29.0% 25.6% 31.6% 28.1%


 Thirteen Weeks Ended December 28, 2024 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions		 Consolidated 
         
Revenue$41,011 $26,279 $9,622 $76,912 
Cost of services 28,474  21,098  5,771  55,343 
Gross profit$12,537 $5,181 $3,851 $21,569 
Gross profit margin 30.6% 19.7% 40.0% 28.0%


 Fifty-Three Weeks Ended January 3, 2026 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions		 Consolidated 
         
Revenue$164,104 $120,486 $34,814 $319,404 
Cost of services 116,702  93,104  21,655  231,461 
Gross profit$47,402 $27,382 $13,159 $87,943 
Gross profit margin 28.9% 22.7% 37.8% 27.5%


 Fifty-Two Weeks Ended December 28, 2024 
 Specialty
Health Care		 Engineering Life Sciences,
Data and Solutions		 Consolidated 
         
Revenue$142,679 $96,459 $39,242 $278,380 
Cost of services 100,146  73,916  24,540  198,602 
Gross profit$42,533 $22,543 $14,702 $79,778 
Gross profit margin 29.8% 23.4% 37.5% 28.7%


     
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share amounts)
     
 January 3, December 28, 
 2026 2024 
     
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$2,922 $4,729 
Accounts receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $1,229 and $1,570 at January 3, 2026 and December 28, 2024, respectively 81,243  77,960 
Transit accounts receivable 8,017  7,315 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,704  7,034 
Total current assets 99,886  97,038 
     
Property and equipment, net 7,265  7,368 
     
Other assets:    
Deposits 261  230 
Deferred tax assets, foreign 6  120 
Goodwill 22,147  22,147 
Operating right of use asset 4,832  5,174 
Total other assets 27,246  27,671 
     
Total assets$134,397 $132,077 


Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$9,649 $13,369 
Transit accounts payable16,247 23,870 
Accrued payroll and related costs10,784 9,929 
Finance lease payable843 698 
Income taxes payable391 346 
Operating right of use liability1,209 1,046 
Contingent consideration from acquisitions- 212 
Deferred revenue14,761 4,163 
Total current liabilities53,884 53,633 
     
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic5,673 4,526 
Finance lease payable, net of current position380 1,112 
Operating right of use liability, net of current position3,813 4,355 
Borrowings under line of credit24,673 34,967 
Total liabilities88,423 98,593 
     
Contingencies (note 16) and Commitments (note 18)    
     
Stockholders’ equity:    
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized;    
no shares issued or outstanding- - 
Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized;    
18,004,241 shares issued and 7,351,400 shares outstanding at January 3, 2026 and 17,838,372 shares issued and 7,602,113 shares outstanding at December 28, 2024900 890 
Additional paid-in capital122,244 118,845 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(2,814)(2,920)
Accumulated deficit10,396 (5,938)
Treasury stock, 10,652,841 shares at January 3, 2026 and 10,236,259 shares at December 28, 2024(84,752)(77,393)
Stockholders’ equity45,974 33,484 
     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$134,397 $132,077 


 
RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 Fourteen and Thirteen Weeks Ended  
 January 3,
2026		 December 28,
2024		 
Net income$6,104 $2,867 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities3,911 2,693 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable1,097 (2,064)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets(3,541)(1,917)
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable1,005 (5,345)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses(3,415)1,861 
Accrued payroll and related costs(2,012)(1,698)
Operating lease liabilities(396)(280)
Income taxes payable144 140 
Deferred revenue8,530 2,121 
Deposits18 (15)
Total adjustments5,341 (4,504)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities$11,445 ($1,637)
     
Net cash used in investing activities(197)(983)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities(9,567)4,307 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents(68)(114)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents$1,613 $1,573 
     


 Fifty-Three and Fifty-Two Weeks Ended  
 January 3,
2026		 December 28,
2024		 
Net income$16,334 $13,327 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities 8,991  6,893 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Accounts receivable (4,152) (7,271)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (676) (2,392)
Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (8,325) (5,656)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,484) 1,101 
Accrued payroll and related costs 848  (1,265)
Operating lease liabilities (1,205) (966)
Income taxes payable 36  34 
Deferred revenue 10,628  2,282 
Deposits (30) 83 
Total adjustments 2,631  (7,157)
Net cash provided by operating activities 18,965  6,170 
     
Net cash used in investing activities (1,595) (2,572)
Net cash used in financing activities (19,038) (4,828)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (139) (325)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents($1,807)($1,555)
     


RCM Technologies, Inc.Tel: 856.356.4500Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenueinfo@rcmt.comBradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109www.rcmt.comExecutive Chairman
  Kevin D. Miller
  Chief Financial Officer



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