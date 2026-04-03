8th Annual Evening to Remember Benefit for Camp Southern Ground Features Zac Brown Band

Atlanta, GA, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, March 27, 2026, Camp Southern Ground, founded by Grammy Award-winning musician Zac Brown, hosted its 8th annual An Evening to Remember benefit, raising more than $3.4 million to support its mission of fostering growth, community, and connection among children, veterans, and military families. The exclusive gathering of approximately 250 guests in Atlanta marked the most impactful benefit in the event’s history, with 100% of proceeds directly advancing Camp Southern Ground’s programs to serve even more individuals in need.

The evening was emceed by television broadcaster and military child Sage Steele, who brought energy and heart to a night filled with meaningful moments, including when Zac Brown took the stage to express his gratitude to supporters.

“If the right group of people come together with the intention of helping others to be better, we can do absolutely incredible things,” Brown shared. “This isn't my camp; this is everyone’s camp, and guests who join us—whether they’ve supported from the beginning or are here for the first time—leave knowing they’re helping create a lasting legacy."

Standout highlights included a moving performance by Warrior Song alum and Marine Corps veteran Luke Morgan, showcasing the healing power of music and storytelling, as well as an emotional moment as a Warrior PATHH alum and U.S. National Guard service member stepped into the spotlight during Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried.”

Leading into the program and auction, the evening kicked off with a variety of interactive experiences, including a Kendra Scott Yellow Rose Color Bar, where custom pieces came to life. Guests then gathered for an unforgettable farm-to-table meal, thoughtfully crafted in line with Camp Southern Ground’s culinary credo – rooted in nutrition, sustainability, and fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The live auction, led by auctioneer John Curley, added energy with an array of unique experiences and one-of-a-kind items. Later, the crowd helped shape Zac Brown Band’s setlist, with favorites like “Tie Up,” “Knee Deep,” and “Homegrown” making for a truly memorable performance.

This year’s An Evening to Remember benefit embodied Camp Southern Ground’s commitment to supporting positive outcomes for youth, veterans, and their families through connection, wellbeing, and resilience. With the continued generosity of its community, Camp Southern Ground is expanding its reach, deepening its impact, and creating transformative experiences for more children, veterans, and military families each year.



MORE ABOUT CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of pastoral land in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During the summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving children of different backgrounds and abilities. Throughout the rest of the year, the campus is dedicated to serving veterans. These Warrior programs, provided at no cost to participants, help veterans and their families find community, direction, purpose, and support to thrive in life after military service. For more information, please visit campsouthernground.org.

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