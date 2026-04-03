Superior Energy Introduces EcoReach™, a Next-Generation, Field-Proven Completions Solution

Houston, TX, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (“Superior”) today announced the global launch of EcoReach™, a next-generation micro-proppant technology designed to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency and support more sustainable oil and gas completions.

EcoReach™ represents a strategic advancement in stimulation technology, delivering measurable production improvements without complex chemical blends or polymers. The launch reinforces Superior’s commitment to innovation, production enhancement and operational efficiency across domestic and international markets.

EcoReach™ delivers five clear benefits for operators

Improved production performance: Demonstrated, sustained production increases in both new and legacy wells.

Demonstrated, sustained production increases in both new and legacy wells. Reaches areas conventional sand may miss: Nano-scale, spherical micro-proppant travels deeper into microfractures, enabling far-field propagation and sustained conductivity beyond the near-wellbore.

Nano-scale, spherical micro-proppant travels deeper into microfractures, enabling far-field propagation and sustained conductivity beyond the near-wellbore. Lower total completion costs: Reduces water and horsepower demands, eliminates chemical requirements, and enables the use of produced water from the host formation.

Reduces water and horsepower demands, eliminates chemical requirements, and enables the use of produced water from the host formation. Smaller operational footprint: Lower hydraulic horsepower requirements, fewer trucks and reduced onsite equipment.

Lower hydraulic horsepower requirements, fewer trucks and reduced onsite equipment. Simpler execution: Seamlessly integrates into conventional fracture spreads for multi-stage horizontal wells.

“Our customers are facing the dual challenge of increasing production while controlling costs and minimizing environmental impact,” said Dave Lesar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Superior. “EcoReach™ offers a differentiated alternative to conventional proppants, with proven field performance and a simpler, lower-impact operational profile.”

A smarter approach to stimulation and extended reach

EcoReach™ is a patented production enhancement technology that uses a micro-proppant derived from coal combustion byproducts. The lightweight, spherical particles are approximately five times smaller than traditional proppants, allowing them to travel deeper into microfractures, remain suspended longer and keep rock fissures open after stimulation.

Because EcoReach™ operates without polymers, gels or biocides, operators can stimulate wells using less water and lower horsepower. The system integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure, can be pumped using standard cementing equipment and is compatible with traditional stimulation chemistry. Both fresh and produced water may be used as the mixing fluid, offering additional cost flexibility.

Field-proven performance

EcoReach™ has been deployed in more than 140 new and legacy wells, delivering consistent production improvements across multiple basins.

In one documented case in Dumas, Texas, a well treated with water and 150,000 pounds of EcoReach™ increased production from 5 barrels of oil per day to 52 BOPD, while water production remained stable. The treatment sustained a four-fold production increase over a four-year period without additional surface disturbance or chemical additives.

In the Olmos Formation of South Texas, EcoReach™ has successfully re-stimulated aging and previously shut-in wells. Documented results include production increases of up to 20 times the restart of dormant wells and flatter decline curves maintained for more than four years.

These applications highlight EcoReach™’s ability to restore reservoir connectivity, improve cluster efficiency and deliver long-term performance using simple, repeatable operations.

Operational and environmental advantages

EcoReach™ is designed to reduce both operational complexity and surface impact. Its lightweight, spherical particles are less erosive than conventional sand, helping reduce wear on downhole and surface equipment. The lower horsepower requirements can translate to fewer trucks onsite, quieter operations and reduced logistical demands.

By eliminating the need for polymers and stabilizers and significantly reducing water use, EcoReach™ supports operators’ environmental objectives while minimizing the risk of formation damage.

“EcoReach™ reflects our focus on creating customer value through practical innovation,” said Jim Brown, President and Chief Operating Officer of Superior. “It performs across a wide range of well conditions and plays, giving operators a reliable, flexible solution to remain competitive.”

Global opportunity

EcoReach™ enters the market as operators worldwide seek more efficient and sustainable completion solutions. Regions such as the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia face increasing pressure from water scarcity, cost sensitivity and evolving environmental expectations, challenges EcoReach™ is well positioned to address.

The technology is engineered for flexible deployment across diverse geographies without the need for large crews, specialized equipment or heavy infrastructure.

“We developed EcoReach™ to help operators get more from existing reservoirs while simplifying execution and supporting environmental goals,” said Curtis Wilie, Vice President of Production Enhancement at Superior. “We are excited to bring this innovation to our global partners.”

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior Energy Services operates in approximately 47 countries internationally. For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

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