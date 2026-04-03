Power Life High Impact Plant Protein Claims Evaluated: The Cleanest Vegan Protein Powder on the Market by PowerLife

Calabasas, CA, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or dietary advice. Dietary supplements are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

The following overview presents product-related information associated with Power Life High Impact Plant Protein, including ingredient composition, formulation details, and publicly available descriptions provided by the brand. This content is intended for informational purposes and reflects how the product is described within company materials and labeling. Information presented reflects product labeling, ingredient disclosures, and publicly available materials associated with the Power Life brand.

The product has gained visibility among consumers researching plant-based protein supplements, particularly those seeking formulations that combine protein content with additional ingredients such as HMB, vitamin D3, and digestive enzymes. Power Life High Impact Plant Protein is one of the products frequently associated with this category, especially among adults over 40 who have noticed changes in how their bodies maintain muscle, recover from exercise, and manage energy throughout the day.

Adults in this demographic are increasingly searching for protein supplements that address more than just protein intake — looking instead for options that include muscle support compounds, digestive comfort features, and transparent labeling. That is the space Power Life has positioned itself in.

In the context of this article, the phrase "claims evaluated" refers to a structured presentation of product information and ingredient disclosures as described by the company, rather than an independent comparative analysis. No independent comparative testing or third-party ranking is presented in this overview. The reference to "cleanest vegan protein powder on the market" reflects brand positioning language and broader category terminology used in the supplement industry. It does not indicate a universally established or independently verified ranking across all products.

This overview presents what the formula contains, what the published ingredient research shows at the compound level, how the product is positioned by the company, and what consumers should consider verifying independently before making a purchasing decision.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed by viewing the current High Impact Plant Protein offer (official Power Life page).

Individual results vary. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

What Is Power Life High Impact Plant Protein

Power Life High Impact Plant Protein is a dietary supplement formulated with plant-based protein sources and additional compounds such as HMB, vitamin D3, and digestive enzymes. The company sells it as a daily-use powder available in Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry Vanilla flavors, with each two-scoop serving providing 15 grams of protein at 80 calories.

The product is manufactured by THGH Partners, LLC, doing business as Power Life Nutrition, based in Calabasas, California. According to the company's published materials, Power Life products are manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities in the United States and are subjected to third-party testing by independent laboratories. The company states these tests verify that formulas contain accurate ingredient claims.

Brooke Burke — television personality, fitness educator, and wellness advocate — serves as the brand's public-facing representative. According to the company's website, Burke has been recognized in the fitness and parenting space and joined Power Life to help adults stay energized and confident through supplementation and lifestyle support.

According to the company, the formulation includes additional compounds beyond standard protein content. Each serving contains 3,000 mg of myHMB (a clinically studied muscle-support compound), plant-sourced Vitamin D3, Aquamin marine algae minerals, ChroMax chromium picolinate, and a DigeZyme digestive enzyme blend. Whether those additions are relevant depends on individual goals, nutritional intake, and guidance from a qualified healthcare provider — but the formula is more complex than a standard protein-only product.

What the Label Shows: Full Ingredient Breakdown

One detail worth noting upfront: Power Life uses a fully disclosed label. That means every ingredient and its exact amount is listed on the Supplement Facts panel. This is a meaningful transparency detail because many products in this category use proprietary blends — where consumers can see which ingredients are included but not how much of each one is present per serving.

With a fully disclosed label, consumers and healthcare providers can compare every dosage directly against published research. That distinction carries weight when evaluating a product at this price point.

The following is what two scoops (approximately 25.79 g) deliver:

Calories: 80

Protein: 15 g

Total Fat: 1 g

Total Carbohydrate: 4 g (Dietary Fiber 1 g)

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol, Plant Source, as VegD3): 20 mcg — 100% Daily Value

Calcium: 530 mg — 41% Daily Value

Chromium (as Chromium Picolinate, ChroMax): 200 mcg — 571% Daily Value

Sodium: 140 mg

Potassium: 75 mg

Plant Protein Blend (VegiZest — Pea Protein, Rice Protein, Fava Bean Protein, Mung Bean Protein, plus Pumpkin Seed Protein): 15 g

myHMB (Calcium Beta-hydroxy-Beta-Methylbutyrate): 3,000 mg

Aquamin (Marine Algae, Lithothamnion sp.): 200 mg

DigeZyme (Digestive Enzyme Blend — Alpha Amylase, Neutral Protease, Cellulase, Lactase, Lipase): 125 mg

Other Ingredients: Alkalized Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavor, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Stevia Leaf Extract, Ticaloid ULTRASMOOTH CL (Guar, Xanthan and Acacia Gum), and Rice Fiber.

According to the company, the product is non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free. The formula is sweetened with stevia leaf extract — no sugar, no monk fruit in this particular product, and no artificial sweeteners.

What "Clean" Means in the Protein Supplement Category — And How Power Life Positions Itself

The term "clean" in the context of protein supplements typically refers to formulation transparency, ingredient sourcing, and the absence of artificial additives. There is no regulated definition or industry certification that officially designates a product as "clean" — it is category language, not a legal standard.

Power Life positions its formulation within this broader clean protein category through features such as full label disclosure (no proprietary blends), third-party testing for label accuracy, cGMP manufacturing standards, exclusion of soy, gluten, dairy, sugar, and artificial sweeteners, plant-sourced Vitamin D3 (most D3 supplements use animal-derived lanolin), and non-GMO ingredients.

These are legitimate quality markers. They reflect formulation choices that differ from products that use proprietary blends, skip third-party verification, or include artificial fillers. Whether these features make it the "cleanest" option on the entire market is a separate question — one that would require independent comparative testing across all competing products using the same methodology. That type of across-the-board comparison has not been published.

The key takeaway: the company has made specific, verifiable quality commitments. The fully disclosed label allows consumers to confirm dosages independently. The third-party testing claim, while not published with specific certificates on the website (which is common in this industry), represents a quality step that not all brands in this category take.

Ingredient Research Context: What Published Studies Show About Key Compounds

This is where the formula becomes particularly relevant to consumers comparing options — and where it is important to understand the difference between ingredient-level research and product-level evidence.

Several compounds in the Power Life formula have published research behind them. None of that research was conducted on Power Life High Impact Plant Protein as a finished product. The studies below describe findings on individual compounds tested in controlled settings at specific dosages.

myHMB (Beta-Hydroxy Beta-Methylbutyrate) — 3,000 mg per serving: HMB is a metabolite of the amino acid leucine. It has been studied for its role in supporting muscle protein synthesis and reducing muscle breakdown. A 2017 meta-analysis in the British Journal of Sports Medicine found that HMB supplementation showed potential to help preserve lean body mass, particularly in older adults and during periods of reduced activity. Published studies typically use 1,500 to 3,000 mg daily. Power Life delivers 3,000 mg per serving — which sits at the upper end of published research dosages. That is a meaningful detail for individuals who prioritize research-aligned dosing.

This is ingredient-level research about HMB. Power Life High Impact Plant Protein as a finished product has not been independently studied in clinical trials.

Plant-Sourced Vitamin D3 (VegD3) — 20 mcg (100% DV): Vitamin D plays a well-documented role in calcium absorption, bone health, and muscle function. A 2015 study in Calcified Tissue International examined HMB combined with Vitamin D3 in older adults and found the combination was associated with improvements in several functional measures. The use of a plant-sourced D3 is specifically relevant for vegan consumers — most Vitamin D3 on the market comes from lanolin (sheep's wool), which does not align with a vegan lifestyle.

Multi-Source Plant Protein Blend — 15 g per serving: The formula draws protein from five sources: pea, rice, fava bean, mung bean, and pumpkin seed. This multi-source approach is a recognized strategy for building a more complete amino acid profile, since individual plant proteins tend to be low in specific amino acids. A 2019 review in Nutrients noted that properly combined plant protein sources can provide amino acid profiles comparable to animal-derived options.

One consideration: 15 grams per serving is below the 20-gram threshold that some exercise physiology research identifies as the amount needed to maximally stimulate muscle protein synthesis after a workout. That does not disqualify the product — consumers can adjust by using a slightly larger serving or pairing it with protein-containing foods — but it is worth factoring in if post-workout optimization is the primary goal.

Chromium Picolinate (ChroMax) — 200 mcg (571% DV): Chromium is an essential trace mineral involved in macronutrient metabolism. The branded ChroMax form has been studied for insulin sensitivity and amino acid transport to muscles. Published results on body composition effects have been mixed. The dosage here exceeds the daily value substantially. Individuals taking blood sugar medications or managing diabetes concerns should discuss this with a physician before use.

Aquamin (Marine Algae Minerals) — 200 mg: Aquamin is a branded multi-mineral complex from red marine algae providing calcium and trace minerals. Research has focused primarily on bone health and joint comfort applications. According to the company, Aquamin provides calcium and 72 other trace minerals to support healthy bones and muscles.

DigeZyme (Digestive Enzyme Blend) — 125 mg: This branded enzyme blend includes amylase, protease, cellulase, lactase, and lipase. The company positions it as a comfort and absorption feature — designed to help the body break down and utilize protein more efficiently. Digestive enzyme production naturally changes with age, which is part of why older adults sometimes experience discomfort with protein supplements. Published research specifically on DigeZyme's effects on protein utilization remains limited, but the concept of enzyme support for digestion is well-established in nutritional science.

Consumer Considerations When Evaluating This Category

Consumers evaluating plant-based protein supplements often consider factors such as ingredient transparency, protein source diversity, additional functional compounds, digestive tolerance, and alignment with dietary restrictions. The following outlines how Power Life High Impact Plant Protein aligns with several common consumer priorities, based on the company's published product information.

Muscle maintenance support for adults over 40: Adults experiencing age-related changes in muscle mass and recovery represent the company's core target audience. The combination of plant protein with HMB at 3,000 mg (the upper end of published research dosages) and Vitamin D3 is designed to address this specific concern, according to the brand's positioning.

Vegan and plant-based dietary alignment: The fully vegan formula — including plant-sourced D3, which many competing products do not offer — eliminates the need to cross-reference ingredients for hidden animal-derived components. This is a relevant detail for consumers who follow strict vegan protocols.

Digestive tolerance: The absence of soy, gluten, dairy, and artificial sweeteners, combined with the inclusion of DigeZyme digestive enzymes, reflects a formulation designed for individuals who have experienced digestive discomfort with other protein products.

Label transparency: The fully disclosed Supplement Facts panel is a genuine differentiator within this category. Consumers who have found proprietary blends frustrating — because they obscure individual ingredient dosages — may find the open-label format valuable for informed decision-making.

Factors that may lead consumers to explore alternatives:

Higher protein-per-serving needs: At 15 grams per serving, the protein content is below what some competing products offer (20-30 grams per scoop). Consumers whose top priority is maximizing protein per serving without additional compounds may find simpler formulations more aligned with that goal.

Weight-loss-focused goals: While the company references body composition support, this product is positioned for muscle maintenance and recovery — not as a dedicated weight management supplement.

Budget-conscious purchasing: At approximately $69.95 per jar for 15 servings, the per-serving cost is higher than basic vegan protein powders. The company offers VIP pricing and bundle structures that reduce cost, but consumers for whom price is the primary factor may find comparable protein-per-dollar value in simpler formulations.

Questions consumers may find useful when evaluating this category:

What is the primary goal — muscle maintenance, post-workout recovery, general nutrition, or weight management?

Is a fully vegan formula, including plant-sourced D3, a requirement?

Is 15 grams of protein per serving sufficient, or is a higher-protein option needed?

Has supplementation been discussed with a qualified healthcare provider, especially for individuals taking medications?

These considerations help determine whether this product's specific combination of features aligns with individual needs and goals.

Pricing and Purchase Information

According to publicly available information on the official website, the product is offered in single-unit and multi-unit purchase formats, with optional subscription arrangements. Pricing, promotional structures, and availability may change and should be verified directly through the official Power Life website.

At the time of this writing, the standard single-jar price listed on the website is approximately $69.95 per jar (15 servings). Multi-jar packages and subscribe-and-save options are also presented. According to the company, creating a free VIP Account provides access to alternative pricing structures and promotional terms, which may vary over time.

According to the company, free shipping applies to all U.S. orders over $50. International shipping is available to select countries. Payment methods listed include Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Discover, JCB, Diners Club, and PayPal.

Pricing and promotions are subject to change. Current terms can be verified by viewing the current High Impact Plant Protein offer (official Power Life page).

The 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee

According to the company's published refund policy, every order is protected by a 90-Day Money-Back Guarantee. The guarantee begins on the date the product ships from the company's fulfillment center and expires 90 days after the ship date.

Per the published terms, consumers who are unsatisfied can contact customer service to initiate a return. According to the company, bottles can be returned — even empty ones — for a full refund of the purchase price minus shipping. The company states that a return authorization number (RA#) is required, and shipments without one will not be processed.

The complete refund policy is available on the official website. Returns can be initiated at mypowerlife.com/returns, by phone, or by email.

Customer Feedback: What the Company Publishes

The official website publishes customer reviews with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 94 reviews at the time of this writing. Customer feedback published by the company includes general observations related to taste, ease of mixing, digestive comfort, and overall satisfaction. The company notes that some reviewers may have received compensation such as free products or discounts in exchange for honest opinions.

As with all supplement reviews published on a brand's own website, these represent self-selected feedback — satisfied customers are significantly more likely to leave a review than those with neutral or negative experiences. Individual results vary based on factors including age, activity level, dietary habits, and overall health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Power Life High Impact Plant Protein FDA approved?

Dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. According to the company, the product is manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP-certified facilities — which relates to manufacturing standards, not product approval.

Who is behind the Power Life brand?

Power Life is operated by THGH Partners, LLC, based in Calabasas, California. Brooke Burke serves as the brand's wellness advocate. The brand was previously associated with fitness personality Tony Horton, creator of the P90X program.

How does the 15-gram protein per serving compare?

Many vegan protein powders offer 20-30 grams per serving. Power Life's per-serving protein is lower, but the formula also includes 3,000 mg of HMB, Vitamin D3, Aquamin, digestive enzymes, and chromium — compounds not typically found in basic protein products. The company's positioning is that the formula's value comes from this combination, not protein quantity alone.

Does it contain common allergens?

According to the company, the product is soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, and nut-free. As of April 2023, the company states the product no longer contains soy or gluten. Consumers with severe allergies should verify current labels directly.

Is a subscription required?

According to the company, both one-time purchases and subscribe-and-save options are available. Subscriptions can be managed through the website or by contacting customer service. Per the company's published terms, subscriptions can be canceled at any time.

What is the recommended usage?

According to the company, mix two scoops into 8 oz of water or a preferred smoothie. The company suggests drinking it in the morning for sustained energy or after exercising to support muscle recovery. The company's FAQ recommends two scoops per day and suggests consulting a physician before increasing the amount.

Can it be taken with prescription medications?

According to the company, individuals should consult a physician. This is especially relevant given the chromium content (571% Daily Value), which could interact with blood sugar-regulating medications.

Key Considerations Based on Product Information

Review the ingredient dosages against individual needs. The fully disclosed label makes this straightforward. The 3,000 mg HMB aligns with the upper end of published research ranges. The 15-gram protein falls below what some exercise research considers optimal for post-workout muscle protein synthesis — a factor worth weighing against individual goals.

Understand ingredient research vs. product research. Individual compounds in this formula have published research behind them. The finished product as a complete formula has not been independently studied in published clinical trials. That is standard across the supplement industry, but it is worth keeping in mind when evaluating any marketing claims.

Confirm current pricing and available savings. Pricing structures change. VIP account discounts may significantly reduce per-jar cost. The official website should be consulted for current figures.

Understand the refund timeline. The 90-day guarantee begins when the order ships, not when it arrives. Retaining shipping confirmation is recommended.

Consult a qualified healthcare provider. This applies especially to individuals taking prescription medications, managing chronic conditions, or navigating age-related health changes. The chromium content in particular warrants a conversation with a physician for those taking blood sugar medications.

Complete product information, current pricing, and published terms are available by viewing the current High Impact Plant Protein offer (official Power Life page).

Contact Information

According to the company's published contact information:

Company: Power Life (THGH Partners, LLC)

Phone: 855-462-2496

Hours: Mon-Fri 6 AM-5 PM PST | Sat-Sun 6 AM-4 PM PST

Email: support@mypowerlife.com

Mailing Address: Power Life, 4500 Park Granada Boulevard, Suite 202, Calabasas, CA 91302, USA

View the current High Impact Plant Protein offer (official Power Life page)

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician before starting any new supplement, especially when managing existing health conditions, taking medications, or during pregnancy or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. Power Life High Impact Plant Protein is a dietary supplement, not a medication. Individuals currently taking medications, managing existing health conditions, who are pregnant or nursing, or who are considering any major changes to their health regimen should consult a physician before starting this or any new supplement. Medications or prescribed treatments should not be changed, adjusted, or discontinued without a physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Customer reviews published by the company represent self-selected feedback. Satisfied customers are more likely to leave feedback than those with neutral or negative experiences. Results are not guaranteed.

Ingredient Research Disclaimer: Ingredient-level research cited in this article pertains to individual compounds tested in controlled study settings. These findings do not constitute proof that Power Life High Impact Plant Protein as a finished product produces the same outcomes. Individual responses to dietary supplements vary widely.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, promotional offers, and VIP account savings mentioned were based on information published on the official Power Life website at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official website before completing a purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with Power Life and a qualified healthcare provider before making decisions.