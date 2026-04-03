IN8bio Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative γδ T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted two employees nonqualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 11,800 shares of its common stock. The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors and were granted outside of the Company’s 2023 Equity Incentive Plan, with a grant date of April 1, 2026, as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of each of the options vesting on the first anniversary of such employee’s start date, with the remainder of the options vesting in thirty-six (36) equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to continued employment on each vesting date.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s lead programs consist of INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed Glioblastoma (GBM). The Company is also developing a novel γδ T cell engager platform, INB-600, for potential oncology and autoimmune indications. For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Investors and Corporate Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

646.933.5603

pfmccall@IN8bio.com

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917.291.5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com