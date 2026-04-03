FAR AI Opens Node Registrations, Giving GPU Owners a New Way to Earn From AI Demand





ABU DHABİ, United Arab Emirates, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAR Labs , an AI native lab building infrastructure, AI as Service (AIaS) and physical AI systems powered by Dizzaract , announced today that its FAR AI has moved into closed testing with selected partners after completing its core development. The company is also opening node registrations, with early registrants set to receive priority onboarding when approved operators come online.

FAR AI is secure, efficient and distributed AI inference, that connects consumer and enterprise GPUs into a single network, intelligently routing inference requests to optimal nodes for performance and reliability unlocking the potential of over 3B idle GPUs worldwide and giving their owners the opportunity to get paid for providing compute resources. While developers use a simple API to run AI inference across existing systems, integrate AI into products, and build new applications and startups.

The system routes workloads across a broad range of hardware and matches models to the right compute environment in real time. When larger jobs require more memory, FAR AI can group compatible nodes together to execute workloads efficiently across the network.

“FAR AI is built to make participation in AI infrastructure more open and more practical,” said Ilman Shazhaev, founder and CEO of Dizzaract. “Useful compute already exists in places far beyond traditional data centers. FAR AI brings that capacity online in a way that is practical for operators and immediately usable for developers.”

Security and verification are built into the network from the start. FAR AI uses isolated execution and encrypted communication, with proof-of-compute to confirm that workloads are processed securely and that network activity is accountable. Closed testing with selected partners is focused on live performance and developer workflows. FAR Labs is using this phase to refine orchestration ahead of wider access.

Developers will be able to access FAR AI through API and integrate distributed inference into existing products in the second quarter of this year. The same network can support new AI apps and startups without requiring teams to build the infrastructure themselves.

Users can register as node operators on the FAR AI website .

About FAR Labs

FAR Labs is an AI native lab building infrastructure, AI as Service (AIaS) and physical AI systems. Building FAR AI - secure, efficient and distributed AI inference. We connect consumer and enterprise GPUs into a single network, intelligently routing inference requests to optimal nodes for performance and reliability and giving their owners the opportunity to get paid for providing compute resources. While developers use a simple API to run AI inference across existing systems, integrate AI into products, and build new applications and startups.

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