Midland States Bancorp, Inc. To Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Thursday, April 23

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its first quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Thursday, April 23, 2026. Along with the press release announcing the financial results, the Company will publish an investor presentation that will be available on the Webcasts and Presentations page of its investor relations website.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.51 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.48 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit midlandsb.com or follow Midland States Bank on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Claire A. Stack, Chief Accounting Officer and interim Chief Financial Officer, at cstack@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321