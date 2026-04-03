Crypto News: AlphaPepe Stage 10 Nearly Sold Out Prior Big Price Rise As XRP Eyes $5 Breakout

MONACO, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe Stage 10 is nearly sold out and the next stage brings a significant price increase. Capital is entering at a pace that draws direct comparisons to the earliest days of meme coins that went on to deliver life changing returns to early participants. The crypto news around AlphaPepe is building ahead of a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing, stages are closing faster with each round, and wallets are committing serious size while XRP sits at $1.32 with analysts debating whether it can reach $5 this cycle.



Before getting into what those wallets see and why they are moving now, the XRP price prediction and the catalysts that could drive a $5 breakout explain why the broader crypto market may be approaching a turning point and why the smartest capital is already positioned inside this presale before the next price jump.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Stage 10 Filling Fast While the XRP Price Prediction Eyes a $5 Breakout

The timing of AlphaPepe approaching a sellout of Stage 10 could not land in a more pivotal crypto news environment. XRP just posted its worst quarter in eight years according to 24/7 Wall St , dropping 27.1% in Q1 2026 and wiping nearly $29 billion from its market capitalization. XRP closed the quarter at $1.33, down 64% from its $3.65 all time high set in July 2025.

Yet the XRP price prediction from analysts remains firmly bullish. Yahoo Finance reports that reaching $5 sits at the top of analyst forecasts for 2026 with a consensus range closer to $3 to $4. The path to $5 requires the CLARITY Act to pass the Senate, which would classify XRP as a digital commodity under federal law, and ETF inflows to reach approximately $5 billion. Six spot XRP ETFs are already trading in the US following SEC approval, and cumulative inflows crossed $1 billion in under four weeks making it the fastest milestone for any crypto ETF since Ethereum.

Five specific catalysts could drive the breakout according to Yahoo Finance : a potential BlackRock XRP ETF filing, Japan's RLUSD launch through licensed banks, real-world asset tokenization via Archax on the XRP Ledger, Federal Reserve rate cuts pushing capital into risk assets, and supply tightening from exchange outflows as holders move into long-term storage. The CLARITY Act markup is targeted for the second half of April and represents the single largest near term catalyst for an XRP repricing.

The XRP price prediction points to $5 for a potential 280% move from current levels. But that move depends on legislation, institutional adoption timelines, and macro conditions aligning across multiple quarters. The wallets that have historically captured the most significant returns in crypto have never done so waiting for large cap catalysts to play out on someone else's schedule. They identified early stage opportunities where the demand was already visible in the data, and one of the strongest setups available right now is AlphaPepe.

AlphaPepe Stage 10 Nearly Sold Out as Capital Moves Ahead of the Next Price Rise

AlphaPepe's AI powered decentralized exchange is the reason capital is entering at this pace while XRP holders wait for legislative outcomes. The meme coin sector sits at $45 billion but traders still rely on fragmented tools that cannot screen for scam contracts, track whale movements, or execute across chains without friction. AlphaSwap is designed to address all three with AI driven contract screening, real time whale tracking, and cross chain execution on BSC with deployment planned for Q2 2026. The project has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit verifying the contract before a single public trade takes place.

Stage 10 is nearly sold out and AlphaPepe is currently priced at $0.00806 per token with consistent daily growth in participation. The next stage brings a price increase, which is why wallets are accelerating entries before the current round closes. Token delivery is instant with no vesting and no claim delay. While XRP requires the CLARITY Act, ETF inflows reaching $5 billion, and multiple quarters of institutional adoption to approach $5, AlphaPepe's next catalyst is measured in days not legislative sessions. AlphaPepe's exchange listing is approaching and the pace at which Stage 10 is filling reflects a level of urgency that most presales in 2026 have not generated.

Conclusion

The crypto news around XRP's worst quarter in eight years, the XRP price prediction from analysts targeting a $5 breakout dependent on the CLARITY Act passing and ETF inflows scaling to $5 billion, and the structural gap between where XRP trades today and where it needs multiple catalysts to go all highlight why informed capital is looking beyond large cap waiting games. The wallets entering AlphaPepe's Stage 10 before the next price increase are following the same pattern that has defined every previous cycle. The participants who positioned during presale stages captured the most significant early advantages, and those who waited for large cap catalysts to confirm entered at materially higher levels.

Stages close faster every day while each round that fills pushes the entry cost higher. The AlphaPepe official website is where participants evaluating early stage crypto opportunities ahead of the Q2 2026 exchange listing are entering right now. Stage 10 is nearly sold out and the window at current pricing is closing.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Can XRP reach $5 in 2026?

Analysts project $5 as the top of bullish forecasts for XRP in 2026 with a consensus range of $3 to $4, but reaching that level requires the CLARITY Act to pass, ETF inflows to scale significantly, and macro conditions to support sustained risk appetite across multiple quarters.

Why is AlphaPepe Stage 10 selling out before the price rise?

AlphaPepe is building an AI powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and cross chain execution, with a planned Q2 2026 exchange listing approaching. Stage 10 is the last opportunity to enter before the next scheduled price increase, driving accelerated participation from wallets positioning ahead of the move.

Website: https://alphapepe.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/alphapepejoin

X: https://x.com/alphapepebsc



Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



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