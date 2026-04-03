H2 Water Technologies Ltd. Announces Issuance of Key U.S. Patent for Producing Hydrogen Rich Water; Identifies Echo Water's “Hydrogen Prebiotic Stick” as Infringing Product

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2 Water Technologies Ltd., a leading innovator in hydrogen water research and technology, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 12,588,693, titled ”Composition for Producing Hydrogen Rich Water." This newly issued patent adds to H2 Water Technologies' broad intellectual property portfolio and protects an important technology for health-minded consumers.

The company has commenced an ongoing analysis of competing technologies in the hydrogen water marketplace. Based on this review, H2 Water Technologies has determined that the Echo Water's “Hydrogen Prebiotic Stick” directly infringes multiple claims of the newly issued patent.

"Securing this patent is deeply gratifying for our organization and validates our investments in research and development,” said Alex Tarnava, Chief Executive Officer of H2 Water Technologies. “While we welcome honest competition in the marketplace, we will protect that investment against the unauthorized use and sale of our intellectual property. We are currently evaluating all available legal remedies should Echo Water fail to cease the sale and distribution of its Hydrogen Prebiotic Stick product.”

About the '693 Patent U.S. Patent No. 12,588,693 protects a breakthrough in hydrogen water technology, covering certain magnesium-containing compositions optimized with additional agents to produce hydrogen enhanced water at room temperature and typical atmospheric pressure.

About H2 Water Technologies Ltd. H2 Water Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in hydrogen water. Its chief executive, Alex Tarnava, is a seminal figure in the use of hydrogen for personal health and the co-inventor of the first open cup hydrogen water producing tablet. Founded in 2016, H2 Water Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. For more information, visit hydrogenwatertablets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding H2 Water Technologies Ltd. intellectual property and potential legal actions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Acme Tech Solutions assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

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Mike Arnold

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