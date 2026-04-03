The Man Who Predicted Gold Would Reach $10,000 Says the AI Crash Will Send It Even Higher — and the Biggest Move Is Still Ahead

Baltimore, MD, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In April 2016, Jim Rickards published a book called The New Case for Gold. Gold was trading near $1,200 an ounce. He predicted it would reach $10,000. Almost nobody took him seriously.

Today, gold has surged as high as 268% since that prediction — repeatedly setting all-time highs and outperforming the stock market. The people who dismissed Rickards are no longer laughing. And now, in a newly released video presentation , Rickards is saying the biggest move in gold may still be ahead.

His argument this time is direct: the coming collapse of the AI bubble — which he believes is imminent — will trigger a flight to safety on a scale that sends gold prices to levels most analysts still consider unthinkable.

Why the AI Meltdown Could Be the Catalyst Gold Has Been Waiting For

Rickards' presentation makes the case that gold's historic bull run has been driven by a combination of geopolitical uncertainty and growing recognition that physical precious metals offer real stability during periods of financial stress. Central banks — which have been buying gold at record rates, acquiring more than 1,000 tonnes annually in recent years — are already positioning for exactly that scenario, and Rickards argues their behavior is one of the clearest signals in the market today.

When the AI bubble bursts, he argues, that dynamic will accelerate dramatically. As equity markets fall and panic spreads, the demand for real, tangible stores of value typically surges. Central banks — which have been buying gold at record rates, acquiring more than 1,000 tonnes annually in recent years — are already positioning for exactly that scenario.

"I believe we've just seen the first leg of this new gold boom," Rickards states in the presentation. "Once the AI meltdown triggers panic in the markets, I believe central banks will begin to print money — just like they did after Lehman collapsed. That will send gold even higher."

A Specific Target — and a Specific Path

Rickards doesn't simply forecast higher gold prices and leave it there. The presentation lays out a detailed case for why he believes gold is on a path to $10,000 per ounce in the near term — and potentially $25,000 or higher over the coming years — based on his analysis of monetary policy, institutional buying trends, and the scale of the economic dislocation he believes the AI crash will trigger.

He also makes the case for why gold mining stocks — and in particular a category of precious metals companies called royalty firms — offer investors a way to amplify gold's gains rather than simply matching them.

What the Presentation Covers

Why Rickards believes gold's long-term bull market is far from over

The specific mechanism by which an AI market crash could accelerate gold's rise

How central bank buying trends point toward significantly higher gold prices ahead

Why gold royalty stocks have historically outperformed the metal itself during bull markets

The name of Rickards' top gold royalty pick — available free in a special report





About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards is the author of The New Case for Gold, Currency Wars, The Death of Money, and other New York Times bestsellers on global monetary systems and economic strategy. He has spent decades advising governments, financial institutions, and investors on macro-level financial risks. His research is published by Paradigm Press, which holds a 4.8-star rating across nearly 2,000 reader reviews.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.