UPDATED: From Screen to Plate: CJ Foods’ Cuisine. K Brings the Magic of Netflix Hit ‘Bon Appétit, Your Majesty’ to U.S. Kitchens

Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Los Angeles, April 2, 2026 - CJ Foods, the global lifestyle company behind the world’s favorite Korean flavors, is turning K-Drama dreams into culinary reality starting today as its flagship talent initiative, Cuisine.K, kicks off a series of immersive cooking classes in Los Angeles and New York City.

Featuring iconic dishes from the global Netflix sensation “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty” (produced by entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM), these masterclasses are a cornerstone of the “Touring K-Arts’ program,” a high-profile collaboration with South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) designed to bridge the gap between fans of K-Content and the authentic, elevated flavors of K-Food.

The classes start today at the Korean Cultural Center LA (KCCLA), with sessions running on Thursday, April 2, and Saturday, April 4, before moving to the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY) on Thursday, April 9, and Friday, April 10. Each intimate session is limited to up to 30 participants, ensuring a hands-on, high-energy environment led by a trio of rising stars from the Seoul culinary scene.

The chefs, all alumni of the Cuisine.K program with experience in world-renowned Michelin-starred kitchens, include Jin-hyoung Roh (Deepin_Euljiro3ga), Ha-ram Seo (Korean Bistro Mr. Ahn’s Makgeolli), and Ji-yeon Kim (Jungsik).

These elite instructors will guide participants through the secrets of K-Food, teaching participants to recreate the drama’s most mouth-watering moments, including Galbijjim (elevated with a Beef Bourguignon twist), Soybean Paste Soup, and the show-stopping Gochujang Butter Bibimbap.

“This collaboration between globally loved K-Content and authentic K-Food offers a meaningful way to share the Korean lifestyle with the American public in real-time,” said Shinyoung Park, Hansik245 Project Manager at CJ Foods. “Through Cuisine.K, we are committed to elevating the global perception of Korean cuisine and nurturing the next generation of chefs who will lead its future.”

For fans who can’t attend in person, Cuisine.K is sharing the signature recipe for the Gochujang Butter Bibimbap featured in “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty.” This dish reimagines the traditional bowl with a rich, velvety French influence.

Gochujang Butter Sauce: 30g Gochujang (Korean chili paste), 50g Butter, 20g Honey, 20 g Korean chili powder, 20g Minced Garlic, 15g Soy Sauce, and 10g Doenjang (Soybean paste). Sauté ingredients to remove the raw paste taste.

Preparation: Prepare thinly sliced white kimchi, sautéed shiitake mushrooms, seasoned bracken fern (gosari), and blanched seasonal greens. Place components over a warm bowl of white rice, top with a soft-poached egg, and add a generous dollop of the Gochujang Butter Sauce. Drizzle with a touch of nutty brown butter and mix while the rice is steaming to create a rich, spicy glaze.

About Cuisine.K

Cuisine.K is a project by CJ Foods designed to discover and cultivate the next generation of Korean culinary talent through internships and pop-up restaurant opportunities, paving the way for the globalization of Korean cuisine. Last year, Cuisine.K hosted a series of highly acclaimed cooking classes across three European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain. Cuisine.K continued its mission in 2024 by collaborating with Chefs Junghyun Park of NARO in New York and Jueun Park of JUEUN in Seoul. This collaboration offered two young Korean students the chance to create a special multi-course meal that featured a blend of dishes inspired by the menus of each restaurant.

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods is a global leader in Korean food and lifestyle dedicated to sharing the authentic flavors of Korean cuisine with the world. As the powerhouse behind iconic brands including bibigo, Red Baron, Freschetta, and Annie Chun’s, CJ Foods operates a robust manufacturing network across the U.S.