$LOL Announces Next Expansion Phase Ahead of 2026 Memecoin Cycle

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market looks ahead to 2026, $LOL is entering a new phase of development centered on brand ownership, infrastructure, and exchange expansion.

Built on Solana and rooted in one of the internet’s most widely used expressions, $LOL is evolving from a viral meme into a more structured memecoin project with growing operational support behind it.

The project announced that LOL Coin LLC has been officially established, while the LOL trademark, including the LOL mark and logo, is now pending, marking an important step toward long-term brand positioning.

To support this next phase, Victus Global has committed a $1 million financial injection, with capital already being deployed to accelerate growth initiatives.

At the market level, liquidity is being actively managed by an experienced team as the project continues preparing for broader exchange expansion. Additional DeFi liquidity partners are also being onboarded to strengthen trading infrastructure and support future scale.

Community traction has continued to build in parallel. $LOL has surpassed 9,000 holders and has developed one of the more active communities on X, with daily Spaces and consistent engagement helping the project sustain visibility and momentum.

The token has also emerged as one of the stronger-performing memecoins on pump.fun, contributing to growing market attention as the sector searches for breakout candidates entering 2026.

That momentum is increasingly being reflected in exchange access. $LOL has already secured organic listings across Bilaxy, KCEX, HIBT, Ourbit, LBank, WEEX, BingX, XT Exchange, MEXC, Gate Alpha, and KuCoin, all without paid placements. At the same time, discussions around additional major centralized exchange pathways continue to build.

Supply dynamics may also become a factor in the months ahead, with less than 2% of supply reportedly remaining in liquidity pools, creating conditions the project believes could tighten available float as attention scales.

For the team and community behind $LOL, the broader thesis remains straightforward: “LOL” is not just another meme — it is one of the most recognizable native behaviors on the internet, used by billions of people every day.

With formal structuring now underway and market traction continuing to build, $LOL is positioning itself for a larger role in the next memecoin cycle.

Socials:

X: x.com/lolonsollol

Website: lolonsol.lol

Telegram: t.me/lolonsol_lol