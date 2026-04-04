BienRaíz Launches Premium D3 + K2 Formula for Bone Health and Heart Function

NEW YORK, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As research continues to reveal the critical relationship between vitamin D3 and vitamin K2, BienRaíz—a supplement brand committed to foundational wellness through nature and science—today announced the launch of its latest formula: BienRaíz D3 + K2, designed to optimize calcium utilization and support both skeletal and cardiovascular health.

Why Take K2 with D3? Understanding the Science

Vitamin D deficiency affects more than 40% of U.S. adults, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). Among certain populations—including African Americans and Hispanic individuals—deficiency rates climb as high as 70–80%.

While vitamin D3 is widely recognized for its role in calcium absorption, experts increasingly emphasize that taking D3 without K2 may not be sufficient. This raises a common question: do you need K2 with D3?

The answer lies in how these two nutrients work together:



Vitamin D3



Vitamin K2

Helps the body absorb calcium



Helps direct calcium to bones and away from arteries

Supports immune function



Activates osteocalcin and MGP (matrix Gla protein)

Promotes calcium entry into bloodstream



Supports proper calcium distribution





“D3 helps calcium get in—K2 helps calcium get to the right place,” explains a BienRaíz spokesperson. “Without K2, some of the calcium absorbed may end up in soft tissues or arteries, which is not where it belongs.”



What Happens If You Take Vitamin D3 Without K2?

When supplementing with vitamin D3 alone, calcium absorption increases—but without adequate K2, the body lacks the regulatory mechanism to direct calcium into bone tissue. Over time, this can contribute to vascular calcification, a known risk factor for cardiovascular issues.

This is why health experts now recommend taking vitamin D3 and K2 together to support both bone density and arterial flexibility.

BienRaíz D3 + K2: A Formula Engineered for Synergy

BienRaíz’s new formula delivers:

5,000 IU of vitamin D3 — clinically relevant dosage to help restore healthy vitamin D levels

All-trans MK-7 vitamin K2 — the most bioavailable, long-acting form of K2, derived from fermented sources

Lipid-based formulation — designed for optimal absorption when taken with food



What Makes This Formula Different

Not all vitamin K2 is created equal. BienRaíz uses all-trans MK-7, a form that remains active in the body longer and more effectively supports calcium distribution. The formula also avoids common allergens, making it suitable for daily, long-term use.





Who Should Consider D3 and K2 Supplementation

This formula is ideal for individuals who:

Have limited sun exposure or live in northern latitudes

Have darker skin tones (associated with higher deficiency risk)

Are over 40 or postmenopausal

Are concerned about bone density or heart health

Experience fatigue, low energy, or immune challenges



How Much Vitamin D3 and K2 Should You Take Daily?

While individual needs vary, general recommendations suggest:

Vitamin D3: 1,000–5,000 IU daily, depending on baseline levels

Vitamin K2 (MK-7): 90–120 mcg daily

Best time to take vitamin D3 and K2: with a meal containing fat (breakfast or lunch) to enhance absorption. Regular testing of 25(OH)D levels can help determine optimal dosing.

What Is Vitamin D3 and K2 Good For?

The combination supports:

Bone health and calcium utilization

Cardiovascular protection by reducing the risk of arterial calcification

Immune system balance

Energy and metabolic health — including weight management support

Pricing and Availability

BienRaíz D3 + K2 is now available through Amazon and the official BienRaíz website, providing convenient access for customers across both platforms.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FLNXD4JQ

Official website: https://bienraiz.shop/

About BienRaíz

BienRaíz connects you to the raw, sustaining power of nature. Through sustainable sourcing and modern science, the brand creates pure, potent supplements designed to nourish from the root—supporting natural energy, mental clarity, and lasting resilience.

Media Contact

Name: BienRaíz Press

Website: https://bienraiz.shop/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/621c36bf-88ec-4995-a4d5-1d16062f9dcf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3850ed98-251c-4157-a936-3dc279c41d8c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8684951b-eeff-4450-88c6-1a662c3b1e74

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc727f8c-799d-4daa-b62c-281efb89b046

