HiWell Absorfyx Launches Advanced Saw Palmetto Formula for Prostate, Urinary, and Hair Health

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more men seek natural solutions for prostate health, urinary comfort, and hair thinning, the question persists: does saw palmetto work for men? HiWell Absorfyx—a brand built on the principle that “wellness begins with absorption”—today announced the launch of its flagship Saw Palmetto Complex, a multifunctional formula designed to address these concerns through superior bioavailability and multi-pathway support.





What Is Saw Palmetto Good For?

Saw palmetto (Serenoa repens) has been used for decades to support men’s health, particularly for:

Prostate health — including mild lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS)

Urinary comfort — reduced nighttime urination and improved flow

Hormonal balance — through influence on 5-alpha-reductase and DHT metabolism

Hair health — by supporting DHT balance, a key factor in androgenetic alopecia (male pattern baldness)





Does Saw Palmetto Block DHT?

From a mechanistic standpoint, saw palmetto extract has been shown in vitro to inhibit 5-alpha-reductase, the enzyme that converts testosterone to dihydrotestosterone (DHT). Elevated DHT levels are associated with:

Prostate tissue changes

Male pattern hair loss

What Does the Clinical Evidence Say?

Clinical studies on saw palmetto show mixed but promising results:

A Cochrane Database systematic review found that saw palmetto may improve mild-to-moderate LUTS compared to placebo.

Some randomized controlled trials, including a 2006 New England Journal of Medicine study, did not show significant differences over placebo, highlighting the importance of extract standardization and dosage.

Conclusion: Saw palmetto is best understood as a mild, supportive option—not a replacement for prescription medications—but a well-tolerated choice for men seeking proactive wellness support.





HiWell Absorfyx: Not Just Saw Palmetto—A Complete Men’s Health Formula

Unlike single-ingredient saw palmetto products or “kitchen sink” formulas, HiWell Absorfyx Saw Palmetto Complex is engineered for synergy and absorption.

Ingredient Role Saw palmetto oil (85% fatty acids) Supports DHT balance and prostate health Pumpkin seed oil Promotes urinary flow and bladder comfort Graminex® flower pollen extract Clinically studied to relieve prostatitis-related discomfort Lycopene Antioxidant support for prostate tissue Stinging nettle root Complements hormone balance pathways Zinc + selenium Essential minerals for male reproductive health

All ingredients are delivered in a softgel format, which enhances absorption of the fat-soluble saw palmetto and pumpkin seed oils.





Is Saw Palmetto Safe? How to Take It Safely

Saw palmetto is generally well-tolerated. Most users experience no significant side effects. Some may notice mild gastrointestinal discomfort or, rarely, dizziness.

How Much Saw Palmetto Should You Take?

Common dosages range from 160–320 mg per day of standardized extract.





When to Take Saw Palmetto: Morning or Night?

HiWell Absorfyx recommends taking the formula with a meal (morning or evening) to optimize absorption. Consistency is more important than timing.

Important: Men taking prescription medications, particularly hormone-related or blood-thinning drugs, should consult a healthcare provider before use.

Who Should Consider This Formula

Men over 40 concerned with prostate changes

Those experiencing frequent nighttime urination or urinary discomfort

Individuals interested in DHT balance for hair and hormonal health









Pricing and Availability

HiWell Absorfyx Saw Palmetto Complex is now available for purchase through Amazon and the official HiWell Absorfyx website, offering consumers convenient access across both platforms.

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FNCZF64Q#

Official website: https://hiwellabsorfyx.com/

About HiWell Absorfyx

HiWell Absorfyx is redefining supplementation by focusing on absorption first. Every formula is engineered to deliver nutrients where they’re needed most, ensuring that what’s on the label truly reaches the body.