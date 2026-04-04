Rent Furniture and Appliances in Hyderabad: How ₹1.5–₹4 Lakh Setup Costs Are Driving a Shift Toward Renting in 2026

BENGALURU, KA, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 04, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports a significant increase in demand for furniture rental and appliance rental in Hyderabad, as urban households reconsider the economics of ownership amid rising relocation trends and upfront setup costs.

Hyderabad, one of India's fastest-growing technology and employment hubs, has seen a steady influx of professionals moving into key residential corridors such as Hitech City, Gachibowli, Kondapur, and Financial District. For many of these residents, setting up a new home involves substantial upfront expenses, including rental deposits, brokerage, and furnishing costs.

Furnishing a standard 1BHK or 2BHK apartment in Hyderabad can require an initial outlay of ₹1.5 lakh to ₹4 lakh when accounting for essential furniture such as beds, wardrobes, sofas, and dining tables, along with appliances including refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. This capital expenditure is often incurred before residents have fully settled into long-term housing arrangements.

As a result, a growing number of households are evaluating rental-based alternatives that convert large upfront purchases into predictable monthly expenses. Subscription-based models for furniture and appliances allow users to access fully furnished living setups without committing to ownership, while also bundling maintenance and servicing into the monthly fee.

Rentomojo attributes the rise in demand in Hyderabad to this shift toward financial flexibility and operational convenience. The company's offering includes bundled packages that combine essential furniture and appliances, enabling customers to set up homes quickly without coordinating multiple vendors or service providers. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/packages-on-rent

"The way people are setting up homes in cities like Hyderabad is evolving," said a company spokesperson. "Instead of making large upfront investments in furniture and appliances, many residents are prioritizing flexibility, especially given how frequently living arrangements can change."

Mobility is a key factor driving this trend. Hyderabad's workforce, particularly in technology and startup sectors, often experiences role changes, project-based relocations, and evolving housing preferences. In such an environment, owning large items like beds, wardrobes, refrigerators, and washing machines can create logistical challenges when moving.

Rental models address these challenges by offering relocation support within the city, allowing customers to transfer furniture and appliances to new residences without needing to sell, transport independently, or repurchase items. This flexibility is particularly relevant for renters who may shift homes every 12 to 24 months.

Another contributing factor is cost predictability. Ownership involves not only the initial purchase but also ongoing maintenance costs, including repairs, servicing, and potential replacements. In contrast, rental subscriptions typically include maintenance and support, reducing uncertainty around future expenses.

In addition to individual households, demand is also being observed from property owners and co-living operators looking to furnish multiple units efficiently. For these users, converting capital expenditure into a recurring operational expense can streamline budgeting and improve scalability.

Rentomojo operates on a postpaid billing model, where customers are invoiced after usage, along with a refundable security deposit at onboarding. Flexible tenure options allow users to align rental durations with lease agreements or personal timelines.

The increase in furniture and appliance rentals in Hyderabad reflects a broader shift across urban India toward access-based consumption models. As housing patterns continue to evolve and cost considerations remain central to decision-making, rental-based solutions are emerging as a viable alternative to traditional ownership.

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While purchasing furniture and appliances continues to be relevant for long-term homeowners, the growing adoption of rental models in cities like Hyderabad highlights a change in how urban residents approach home setup—favoring flexibility, lower upfront commitment, and convenience in an increasingly dynamic living environment. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/furniture-on-rent

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068