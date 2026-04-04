MetaSoilVerse Protocol Brings RWA Infrastructure On-Chain with LBank Listing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaSoilVerse Protocol (MSVP), a blockchain infrastructure platform for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, today announced the listing of its native token, $MSVP, on LBank Exchange. Trading for the MSVP/USDT pair is now live on LBank.

India’s Infrastructure Boom Needs a Blockchain Moment

India is in the middle of one of the largest infrastructure build-outs in its history — spanning renewable energy corridors, logistics networks, telecom expansion, and industrial parks. However, participation in the economic yield of these developments remains largely inaccessible to retail investors due to institutional barriers and high capital requirements.

MetaSoilVerse Protocol aims to address this gap by tokenizing productive real-world assets on-chain. The platform is designed to create a transparent, programmable infrastructure layer that enables broader access to asset-backed economic activity.

“India is not just a market for us. It is the thesis,” said Oliver Grant, CTO of MetaSoilVerse Protocol. “The scale of productive assets being built in this country, combined with the growing interest in digital financial systems, makes it a natural environment for RWA tokenization.”

Beyond Ownership: Programmable Assets With Real Utility

Many RWA initiatives focus on digitizing ownership. MetaSoilVerse Protocol extends this concept by enabling programmable asset behavior, including leasing agreements, utilization contracts, and revenue-sharing structures that can be executed on-chain.

The protocol focuses on sectors central to India’s growth, including manufacturing infrastructure, energy systems, logistics networks, telecom assets, and carbon credit markets.

The Technology: Proof-of-Asset-Integrity (PoAI)

At the core of the protocol is a proprietary mechanism known as Proof-of-Asset-Integrity (PoAI), designed to enhance transparency in asset-backed blockchain systems.

PoAI integrates oracle-verified data feeds and on-chain asset attestations to support the verification of underlying assets. This framework is intended to provide participants with greater visibility into asset authenticity and operational status.

LBank Listing and What’s Next

$MSVP is now trading on LBank Exchange under the MSVP/USDT pair. The protocol is built on BNB Smart Chain, selected for its cost efficiency and scalability.

The listing marks an initial step in expanding access to tokenized infrastructure assets, with further platform developments expected as the protocol evolves.

About MetaSoilVerse Protocol

MetaSoilVerse Protocol is a real-world asset tokenization infrastructure platform built on BNB Smart Chain. It focuses on enabling the tokenization and management of productive assets through programmable, on-chain systems.

Website: https://www.msvprotocol.com/

LBank: https://www.lbank.com/trade/msvp_usdt

Twitter/X: https://x.com/metasoilverse

Telegram: https://t.me/Metasoilverseprotocol

Contact Details:

Satish Kumar

satishk@metasoilverse.com

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