The Doctor Who Sees the X-Ray Before the Patient Feels the Pain: Jim Rickards Says the AI Tumor Is Already There — Most People Just Haven't Been Told Yet

Washington, D.C., April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a specific kind of dread that comes from learning a threat was already present before any symptoms appeared. Jim Rickards believes that is exactly where the American investor stands today with the AI market.

In a newly released video presentation , the economist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author makes the case that the evidence of a coming AI market collapse is not hidden, not theoretical, and not somewhere off in the future. It is already present — in the balance sheets, the financing arrangements, the insider behavior, and the structural fragilities of the AI sector — for anyone who knows how to read it.

The Evidence That Is Already There

Rickards' central argument is that this is not a prediction — it is an observation. He is not warning about what might happen. He is describing what he believes is already happening, visible to anyone with access to the right data points.

The CEO of the company he identifies as the central failure point has already issued an internal code red to employees. The company's CFO has implied publicly that a government bailout may be required. Insiders across the sector have been quietly reducing their exposure for months. As Rickards states directly in the presentation : "The collapse has already started behind the scenes."

Why Acting Early Is the Entire Difference

One of the most important arguments in the presentation concerns timing — specifically, the gap between when a crisis becomes visible to insiders and when it becomes visible to the public.

Rickards has demonstrated this pattern twice with documented precision. In 2008, he warned that financial catastrophe was imminent three weeks before Lehman Brothers collapsed. In January 2020, he issued his CONTAGION note predicting a pandemic-driven market panic — three weeks before stocks suffered the fastest crash in history. Each time, the evidence was there. Each time, the people who acted early would have fared far better than those who waited for certainty. By the time certainty arrived, the window had closed.

What the Presentation Covers

The specific evidence Rickards says confirms the AI collapse is already in motion

Why the company at the center of the AI financial system is showing the same distress signals Lehman showed weeks before its failure

Five specific steps investors can take right now — while the window for early action is still open





About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent five decades developing the analytical tools to see financial crises before they become public events. He has advised the Pentagon, the CIA, and the Federal Reserve. He has predicted two of the most significant market collapses of the modern era with documented precision. His research is published by Paradigm Press, rated 4.8 stars across nearly 2,000 reader reviews.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.