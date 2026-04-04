TitanPlay Explores the Role of Friction in Supporting Responsible Gambling Behavior in Ontario

TORONTO, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitanPlay, a regulated iGaming operator in Ontario, detailed its approach to responsible gambling through the use of friction-based design, focusing on features that encourage players to pause, reflect, and make informed decisions during gameplay.

Operating within Ontario’s regulatory framework – established by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and iGaming Ontario (iGO) – TitanPlay states that responsible gambling is strengthened by product design choices that introduce moments of interruption and awareness throughout the player journey. “Friction is not about limiting enjoyment, but about creating space for players to stay in control and make deliberate choices,” said The Chief Compliance Officer at TitanPlay.

Designing for Player Awareness

TitanPlay incorporates friction-based elements throughout its platform to keep players aware of their activity. This includes time-based reminders, session notifications, and prompts that surface key account information during play. These features are designed to enhance transparency and help players maintain awareness of their behavior.

Reinforcing Awareness During Play

TitanPlay introduces in-session prompts that surface at relevant moments, helping players stay aware of their gameplay patterns. These features are designed to support reflection and make responsible gambling tools – including limits and self-exclusion – readily accessible when players may need them most.

Balancing Engagement and Control

TitanPlay applies a player-protection lens to product design, ensuring that engagement features are balanced with safeguards that promote control. Friction-based interventions are integrated in a way that is visible and accessible, without disrupting the overall user experience.

Monitoring and Responsive Interventions

Player protection systems monitor gameplay patterns to identify potential indicators of risk. Where appropriate, friction-based measures may be complemented by reminders, proactive outreach, or guidance toward available tools and independent support resources such as ConnexOntario, in line with AGCO standards.

Continuous Evaluation and Improvement

TitanPlay states that it regularly reviews the effectiveness of its friction-based features through player feedback and engagement data. This ongoing evaluation supports the refinement of tools and ensures that responsible gambling measures remain relevant, accessible, and aligned with regulatory expectations.

TitanPlay operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. 19+. Ontario only. Please play responsibly.



