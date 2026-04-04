HDFC ERGO Shares Tips on Keeping Your No-Claim Bonus Growing for Bigger Long-Term Savings





Mumbai, Maharashtra, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HDFC ERGO highlights that a No-Claim Bonus is one of the simplest ways for bike owners to reduce insurance costs over time. When you complete a policy year without making a claim, you earn a renewal discount that can increase with every claim-free year.

However, many riders lose this benefit due to avoidable errors. This guide explains how you can protect your bonus and keep your long-term savings on track.

No-Claim Bonus Explained in Detail

No-claim bonus (NCB) is a benefit you get for not making any claims during your policy year. In most two-wheeler policies, it reduces the own-damage part of your premium when you renew. If you keep renewing without claiming, this discount usually increases each year, up to the insurer’s set limit.





Key point: NCB is tied to you as the policyholder. It does not depend on the garage you visit or the dealer you purchased your bike from.

What Actually Makes Your NCB Grow

Your No-Claim Bonus grows when you complete a policy term without raising an own-damage claim. That means the insurer did not have to pay for repairs or compensation for damage to your own two-wheeler during that period.





To keep it simple, focus on two behaviours:





Avoid raising claims unless the cost is genuinely painful to manage yourself.

Keep your policy active without breaks so the bonus continues to build.

The Most Common Ways People Lose Their Bonus

This is where long-term savings get ruined.

Filing a Claim for Small Damage

A tiny scratch, a broken mirror, or a minor dent can feel chafing, but claiming it can wipe out your year’s bonus. Before you file, ask yourself a basic question: Will the claim amount you may receive be worth losing the future discount?

Missing Renewal and Letting the Policy Lapse

NCB usually applies only if you renew your policy within the allowed time. If you renew too late and the policy lapses, your bonus may not be carried forward. This often happens when people keep delaying renewal and miss the deadline.

Incorrect Details During Renewal

If your claim history or NCB status is entered incorrectly while renewing, it can create chaos later. In the best case, it delays the policy. In the worst case, you may face trouble during a claim.

A Smart Way to Decide Whether to Claim

This is the part where you save money like a grown-up. Before filing a claim, compare:





The repair cost you will pay from your pocket.

The benefit you expect from the claim after deductions.

The value of keeping your NCB growing for the next renewal.





If the damage is small and the repair bill is manageable, paying once can protect a longer discount streak. If the damage is heavy or the loss is serious, claim and let the policy do its job.

Habits That Protect Your NCB Without Making Life Complicated

Keeping your no-claim bonus is about staying organised and choosing your moves carefully.





Renew early. Do not wait for the last day.

Keep screenshots or PDFs of your policy, renewal receipt, and NCB status.

If you switch insurers, ensure your NCB is transferred properly during renewal.

Park smarter when possible. Most small claims start in tight parking spots.

Ride with fewer panic-brake moments. Smooth riding lowers the chance of minor crashes that tempt you to claim.

Use the NCB Protection Add-On If You Want Extra Safety for Your Discount

Some policies allow an add-on called no-claim bonus protection. The purpose is simple: even if you make a limited number of claims during the policy period, your accumulated NCB does not immediately drop to zero at renewal.





This can be useful if:





You ride daily in unpredictable traffic.

Your bike is expensive to repair.

You want peace of mind, but still want your discount to keep building.





Just read the add-on terms carefully because insurers set limits on how it works.

Final Thoughts

Think of a no-claim bonus as a long-term reward, not a one-time coupon. When you renew on time, avoid unnecessary claims, and keep your documents in order, your bike insurance can cost less over the years without you cutting down on protection.







MediaContact:

Name: Jacksen Abraham

Designation: Public Relations Manager

Company: HDFC Ergo General Insurance Ltd.

Email: Jacksen.Abraham@hdfcergo.com

Phone: +91 22 4923 4500

Website: www.hdfcergo.com

Address: HDFC Ergo House, 8th Floor, Mindlumbai - 400064, Maharashtra, India







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