The People Who Know the Most Are Quietly Selling. Jim Rickards Is Asking Why.

Baltimore, MD, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In financial markets, one of the oldest signals analysts watch is what the people closest to a company do with their own money. When insiders buy, it suggests confidence. When insiders sell — especially in volume, and especially when the public narrative is still overwhelmingly positive — it suggests something else entirely.

Jim Rickards has spent the better part of a year tracking that signal across the artificial intelligence sector. What he has found is the subject of a newly released video presentation — and he believes the pattern he is documenting is one of the clearest warning signs he has seen in decades of market analysis.

A Pattern Rickards Says Demands Explanation

The presentation documents what Rickards describes as a striking and consistent pattern of behavior among the investors and executives best positioned to know the true state of the AI market.

Rickards argues that what makes this pattern so significant is who is doing the selling. These are not small investors reacting to headlines. They are the most informed, most connected, most analytically sophisticated players in the market — and they are quietly moving to the exits while the public narrative remains overwhelmingly positive.

When the CEOs Themselves Sound the Alarm

What Rickards finds equally telling is that the exit behavior extends beyond investors to the executives running the sector's most prominent companies.

The presentation documents public statements from the CEOs of multiple major technology companies acknowledging that AI valuations show "elements of irrationality," drawing comparisons to the dotcom era, and describing current investor enthusiasm as a "frenzy" that will not end well for everyone involved.

Rickards' point is that these warnings are not coming from outside critics. They are coming from the founders and chief executives of the companies driving the AI boom — and most ordinary investors haven't heard of them.

What Rickards Believes It All Points To

The presentation connects the insider selling pattern to Rickards' broader thesis: that the AI market is sitting on a fragile financial architecture — circular financing arrangements, off-balance-sheet debt structures, and deep interdependencies among the sector's major players — that is increasingly vulnerable to a loss-of-confidence event.

The insiders, he argues, know this. And their actions suggest they are not waiting to see what happens next.

Who Should Watch

Investors who follow institutional money flows and insider activity as market signals

Anyone who wants to understand what elite investors are doing — not just what they are saying

Individuals who believe that the behavior of people closest to a market is meaningful data





About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised government agencies including the Pentagon and CIA on financial intelligence and economic risk. He is a bestselling author and one of the most closely followed independent voices in macroeconomic commentary. His research is published by Paradigm Press, rated 4.8 stars across nearly 2,000 reader reviews.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.