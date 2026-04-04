SPX Zero 0DTE 15 Seconds Scalping Case Study: How Q Algo Developed Uses Wyckoff Market Structure

George Town, Cayman Islands, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Would Ask: "What's the Moat?" The Answer Is a Century of Proven Market Theory, Engineered for the 15-Second Chart.

A new case study published today by Coffee With Q (CWQ) documents how Qamar Zaman, a data scientist trader and developer, built a real-time Zero DTE scalping system for SPY and SPX options by quantifying Richard Wyckoff's century-old accumulation and distribution framework into a proprietary indicator suite called the QZ ALGO, and how a former Goldman Sachs Wall Street floor trader put it to the test.

The case study, titled "How Qamar Zaman Built Richard Wyckoff's Legacy into a Billion-Dollar Zero DTE Scalping System," walks through a live SPY trade on April 1, 2026 at 15:22, demonstrating how three layers of Wyckoff-based confirmation aligned to produce a clean entry and a textbook markup spike. The analysis was stress-tested by Gary Paccagini, a former Goldman Sachs floor trader with decades of Wall Street experience, and independently validated by students across multiple batches of the IKIGAI Zero DTE Masterclass.

"The system does not predict. It reads," said Gary Paccagini after reviewing the QZ ALGO's output against live SPY price action. "It reads accumulation the way Wyckoff intended. It reads volume the way Tom Williams codified. And it reads flow divergence in a way that is entirely Qamar Zaman's contribution to the craft."

From Ticker Tape to the 15-Second Chart

Richard Wyckoff's methods, developed in the early 1900s for reading institutional behavior on daily and weekly charts, have been used to manage billions of dollars across institutional portfolios for over a century. His framework of accumulation, markup, distribution, and markdown remains the foundation of how the largest money managers in the world think about markets.

Qamar Zaman's insight was that these same principles govern price movement at every timeframe, including the fastest ones. The challenge was engineering indicators that could detect Wyckoff phases in real time on an intraday chart where trades last minutes, not weeks.

The QZ ALGO consists of three core components:

Accumulation Count tracks exhaustion in real time, quantifying when the Composite Operator has absorbed the last of the weak-hand supply.

tracks exhaustion in real time, quantifying when the Composite Operator has absorbed the last of the weak-hand supply. QZ Flow Maverick measures directional momentum beneath price, visualizing what Wyckoff called the "spring" before it fires.

measures directional momentum beneath price, visualizing what Wyckoff called the "spring" before it fires. QZ VSA 10 SM applies Tom Williams' Volume Spread Analysis with a proprietary buy/sell percentage overlay, detecting the "no supply" condition as it happens on a 15-second chart.

The April 1 Case Study: Three Confirmations, Zero Guesswork

The published case study details how at 15:22 on a SPY chart, all three QZ ALGO layers aligned simultaneously:

The accumulation count dropped into what Wyckoff practitioners would call the terminal phase of a selling climax. The QZ Flow Maverick had sunk into deep climactic action territory before curling upward. And the QZ VSA panel confirmed a volume vacuum, with sellers vanishing from the order book and buy percentage ticking above equilibrium.

The result was a clean long entry followed by a markup spike, exactly the outcome Wyckoff's theory predicts when accumulation is complete and the spring fires.

Wall Street Validation and Student Results

Paccagini, who spent decades on the Goldman Sachs trading floor before reviewing the QZ ALGO, did not offer a polite endorsement. He stress-tested the system. He challenged it. He looked for where it broke. What he found was a repeatable pattern that shows up whenever the three confirmation layers align.

Two additional IKIGAI members, both accomplished traders, independently validated the same findings across different sessions and market conditions.

The IKIGAI Zero DTE Masterclass, a 14-day intensive program for experienced options traders, has trained over 30 students across multiple batches with documented trading results using the QZ ALGO system.

A Competitive Moat Kevin O'Leary Would Recognize

Even Kevin O'Leary, the Shark Tank investor known for asking entrepreneurs "What is your competitive moat?", would find a clear answer in the QZ ALGO. The moat is not a single indicator or a trade alert service. It is a century of proven institutional market theory, engineered into a proprietary indicator suite, validated by a former Goldman Sachs floor trader, and delivered through a structured masterclass that produces documented student outcomes.

"This is not a departure from Wyckoff. It is an evolution," Zaman said. "Wyckoff's accumulation and distribution quantified through modern computation. Tom Williams' VSA upgraded with real-time overlays. The spring, the creek, and the markup, all visible on a 15-second candle. That is the moat."

About Coffee With Q (CWQ)

Coffee With Q (CWQ) is a trading education platform founded by Qamar Zaman, focused on systematic SPX and SPY Zero DTE scalping using Wyckoff-based price action fundamentals and the proprietary QZ ALGO indicator suite. Through the IKIGAI Trading Academy, CWQ offers intensive masterclass programs for experienced options traders seeking a data-driven, repeatable approach to intraday scalping. CWQ publishes daily EDGE News pre-market analysis and case studies at www.coffeewithq.org.

Source

Coffee With Q (CWQ)

Full Case Study: How Qamar Zaman Built Richard Wyckoff's Legacy into a Billion-Dollar Zero DTE Scalping System

Media Contact

Qamar Zaman Coffee With Q / IKIGAI Trading Academy az@kisspr.com

Website: www.coffeewithq.org

Disclaimer: This is not investment advisory. I’m not calling trades. I’m teaching you how to think.

Trading futures and options involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The IKIGAI Algo and any associated indicators, tools, or educational materials are provided for informational and educational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. You should consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any trading decisions. Q Levels and affiliated parties are not registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, or financial planners. By participating in this program, you acknowledge that you are solely responsible for your own trading decisions and any resulting gains or losses. No guarantees of profit or specific results are made or implied. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose. Any trade examples, logs, summaries, or performance snapshots shared are provided strictly for illustrative and educational purposes. I am under no obligation to provide, disclose, maintain, or share my complete trade history, trade book, brokerage statements, or real-time execution data at any time. Access to any such information, if provided, is done at my sole discretion and may be limited, modified, or withdrawn at any time without notice. No third party should rely on any shared trade data as a complete or verified record of performance.