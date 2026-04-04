Warm Home Grant - Millions of English Homeowners Could Claim Free Energy Upgrades Under New Scheme

LONDON, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A landmark government energy efficiency programme is now open to homeowners across England, offering free home improvements worth thousands of pounds to qualifying households. The Warm Home Grant — officially known as the Warm Homes: Local Grant — could benefit more than 15 million eligible properties, providing free insulation, air source heat pumps, solar panels, and smart heating controls at no cost to applicants.

Click Here to Apply for the Warm Home Grant

The scheme, funded entirely by the government and administered through local councils, is designed to tackle fuel poverty and accelerate the UK's progress towards its net zero targets. Eligible households could save up to £660 a year on energy bills, depending on the improvements installed.

Who Can Apply for the Warm Home Grant?

The Warm Home Grant is open to homeowners in England whose property carries an EPC energy rating of D, E, F, or G. Applicants must meet one of the following criteria: a total household income of £36,000 or below, receipt of qualifying benefits such as Universal Credit, Pension Credit, or Housing Benefit, or residency in a designated low-income postcode area.

Private tenants may also be eligible, provided their landlord consents to the works.

What's Available?

Under the Warm Home Grant, successful applicants can receive one or more of the following improvements, free of charge:

Loft, cavity wall, and solid wall insulation — saving households up to £580 per year

— saving households up to £580 per year Air source heat pumps — cutting annual heating costs by as much as £450

— cutting annual heating costs by as much as £450 Solar panels — generating free electricity and saving up to £660 annually

— generating free electricity and saving up to £660 annually Smart thermostats and heating controls — optimising energy usage automatically

All installations are carried out by accredited engineers and meet current safety and quality standards. There are no upfront costs, no hidden fees, and no repayment obligations.

How to Apply for the Warm Home Grant

Homeowners can check their eligibility and apply in under 60 seconds via the official scheme website. Following a successful application, local councils aim to respond within 10 working days, after which a free home energy survey is arranged before installation begins.

Applications are open now at www.ukwarmhomegrant.co.uk

The UK Warm Home Grant is an information and application service for the Warm Homes: Local Grant, a government-backed energy efficiency scheme administered by local councils in England.

CONTACT: Press Office, UK Warm Home Grant WEB: www.ukwarmhomegrant.co.uk