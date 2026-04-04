New platform Suomi-kasinot.fi launches to simplify online casino choices for Finnish players

Helsinki, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Finland’s gambling market moves toward a major regulatory shift, a new comparison platform, Suomi-kasinot.fi, has been launched to help Finnish players navigate the growing number of online casino options.

The site provides a curated overview of online casinos available to Finnish users, focusing on key factors such as licensing, payment methods, game selection, and bonus structures.

“Our goal is to offer clear, practical, and unbiased information in a market that can often feel fragmented and difficult to navigate,” Markus Kanerva, a representative of Suomi-kasinot, says. “Players are increasingly looking for fast payments, smooth user experiences, and trustworthy operators.”

Focus on trust, speed, and usability

Suomi-kasinot.fi places particular emphasis on reliability and user experience. All featured casinos operate under recognized EU/EEA licenses, such as those issued in Malta or Estonia, which in many cases allow Finnish players to benefit from tax-free winnings under current legislation.

The platform also highlights modern payment solutions, including Pay N Play systems that enable instant deposits and withdrawals without traditional registration processes — a segment that has seen strong growth in the Finnish market.

Entering a changing regulatory landscape

The launch comes at a pivotal time for Finland’s gambling industry. The country is preparing to transition from a monopoly system to a licensed market, expected to open to competition in 2027.

This shift is likely to attract new international operators and expand consumer choice, while also increasing the importance of transparent and reliable comparison services.

Suomi-kasinot.fi aims to follow these developments closely and continuously update its content to reflect regulatory changes and evolving market dynamics.

A player-first approach to comparison

Rather than focusing solely on promotional offers, Suomi-kasinot.fi emphasizes meaningful differences between operators — including withdrawal speeds, usability, and long-term player value.

“Choosing an online casino is not just about bonuses. It’s about the overall experience — how fast you can access your funds, how intuitive the platform is, and how trustworthy the operator is,” the company states.

Media contact:

Suomi-kasinot.fi

info@suomi-kasinot.fi

www.suomi-kasinot.fi