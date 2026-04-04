Pepeto Announces Binance Listing Progress While Markets Wait For XRP Price To Reach The $10 Mark - Crypto News

Dubai, UAE, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto just confirmed that Binance listing preparations are in the final stretch. The presale keeps breaking records, wallet count doubled this month, and CoinMarketCap now hosts a Pepeto preview page, a step that projects only get when a full public launch is close.

The broader crypto news also signals a breakout, and among the large caps leading that push is XRP with an XRP price prediction ranging from $5 this year to $10 in the next cycle. This piece covers the XRP price targets then goes deeper into Pepeto to find out what is actually driving the attention.

Crypto News: Pepeto Moves Closer to Binance Listing While XRP Price Prediction Confirms the Cycle Is Forming

Pepeto's team is finalizing Binance listing work while investors keep entering the presale because they see what is ahead. A major cycle is taking shape and traders who lived through the last one know that entries locked now pay the hardest. The xrp price prediction tells the story. XRP ETFs recorded their first April inflow of $64,610 on April 3 after $31 million in March outflows, per FXStreet, while whale wallets hit multi-month highs. Standard Chartered holds an $8 xrp price prediction, and the consensus sits between $3 and $5, roughly 3x from $1.32, strong for a large cap but impossible to ignore that the right presale entry does what large caps never can.

That is what the sharpest traders always do. They hold XRP for steady growth but also find the strongest early entry because that is what takes a portfolio to an entirely different level. Pepeto is generating the most crypto news attention right now. But attention alone never built wealth, and the close look coming next, makes it clear how Pepeto is way more than a meme coin.

Crypto News: Inside the Pepeto Exchange That Has the Whole Market Watching

Pepeto stands out because the team behind it is building something the meme coin space has never produced: a complete trading ecosystem. They built a cross-chain bridge using lock-and-mint technology that moves assets between networks at zero cost while keeping wallet activity private between chains, solving a problem that currently costs traders $15 to $50 per transfer on platforms that still lose funds regularly. The exchange runs every swap at zero fees so traders keep their entire position instead of watching it shrink trade by trade, and the AI scanner reads every contract before execution, catching rug pulls, hidden mints, and exploit code that manual research consistently misses.

Meme coins have always delivered the fastest gains in crypto, but they collapse just as fast because nothing sustains demand once the attention shifts. Pepeto carries that same viral momentum, and adds the utility layer to sustain the price growth over years, a smart approach to attract both institutional and retail capital.

The meme energy provides the initial lift, the same force that took Pepe coin from obscurity to a $40 billion market cap coin. crypto news is full of success stories made out of such opportunities, as an early PEPE trader spent $2,184 while it had the same current price of Pepeto, and realized $10.3 million in profit, a 4,718x return verified on chain by Lookonchain and reported by Cointelegraph. A Bonk holder turned $26,667 into $1 million in just seven days according to CoinGecko. Those returns came from tokens with zero utility, logically it would make no sense for Pepeto to deliver less.

But every one of those success stories had one thing in common: the people who captured the full return were the ones who committed early. Pepeto sits in that exact window, but the project is quickly generating attention, and the official launch might be a few days away.

Conclusion

The xrp price prediction confirms what large-cap analysis always reveals: the upside is real but the multiples are capped by valuations already in the tens of billions. Established tokens are the foundation of every portfolio, but experienced traders consistently allocate at least 10% toward a high-upside position with high return potential. The challenge is finding the right one, as those opportunities rarely confirm their legitimacy this early, but based on today’s deep look at Pepeto, it is making the choice easier.

Presales are where the largest returns in crypto have always been captured, and the window to enter them closes permanently the moment trading begins. Pepeto’s window is still open, but the CoinMarketCap live preview page hints that the official launch is very close.

Click Here to Visit Pepeto Website For Early Presale Access

FAQs

Can XRP reach $10 by 2030?

Yes, but most analysts place that target in the 2029 to 2030 window because it requires a $609 billion market cap. Standard Chartered's roadmap targets $2.80 for 2026 and $28 by 2030.

Is Pepeto a good presale to buy before listing?

Yes. The project holds a completed SolidProof audit, a former Binance executive leads development, and the exchange is already operational with zero-fee trading. Holders earn permanent revenue from every trade the platform processes.



