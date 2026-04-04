New Crypto Pepeto Announces $8.7M Raised While Ethereum Price Prediction Just Got A New Boost

Dubai, UAE, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New crypto Pepeto just crossed $8.7M raised, and the timing is what makes this worth reading. The heaviest inflows arrived during the worst fear readings of the cycle, the exact window when retail exits and smart money enters. Something in this project is convincing large wallets to buy aggressively when everything else is bleeding, and the reasons go deeper than the name suggests.

The new crypto Pepeto is built on Ethereum with a goal to fix the problems still holding the network back, and it makes sense to check the Ethereum price prediction first to see where this blockchain is heading, then go deeper into what is making people invest in this project.

New Crypto Pepeto Hits $8.68M And Ethereum Price Prediction Got A Strong Lift

Pepeto is built on the Ethereum mainnet, where gas fees and costly bridging still drain traders on every transaction. The team built solutions for exactly those problems, and what they deliver is explained after a close look into the Ethereum price target.

The Ethereum price prediction just got a fresh boost after Standard Chartered's Geoffrey Kendrick declared 2026 the year of Ethereum and raised the bank's long-term target to $40,000 by 2030 according to CoinDesk. At $2,060 today, that projection represents a 20x return, outpacing Bitcoin's projected 7.5x over the same period. Kendrick pointed to Ethereum's dominance in stablecoins, tokenized real-world assets, and DeFi as structural drivers that no competing blockchain has matched. The Ethereum Foundation added another $46.6 million in ETH to staking on April 3 according to The Block, raising its total staked position to $96.6 million, a move that signals deep institutional confidence in the network's future. Every project built on Ethereum rides this momentum, and Pepeto sits directly in that path.

But while ETH targeting $40,000 is a compelling 20x for a $247 billion market cap asset, a target that will take at least 4 years if it really happens, it should not sit on a portfolio alone, the move is to add another fast higher potential coin.



Pepeto is still in presale, launching at the kind of low valuation where those multiples become starting points rather than ceilings. Ethereum itself is the best proof that presales deliver. The ETH ICO sold tokens at $0.31 in 2014, and a $1,000 position at that price grew past $11 million at the peak according to CoinCodex. It might sound bold to compare any presale to Ethereum's ICO, but what comes next in this article proves the point.





New Crypto Pepeto Fixes Ethereum's Worst Pain Points With Exchange Tools Built by Industry Veterans

Here is what Pepeto actually built. An exchange removes trading fees completely by running on smart contracts that eliminate the middlemen centralized platforms rely on to justify their 0.3% to 1% cuts on every swap. Every dollar a trader puts in stays in the position instead of leaking through transaction costs that compound across hundreds of trades. and also a cross-chain bridge uses lock-and-mint architecture to transfer assets between networks in seconds rather than the minutes or hours traditional bridges require, at zero cost, because the protocol generates its revenue through native token demand rather than charging users for each transfer.

The presale grows fast because investors who entered months ago keep returning for bigger positions as the listing draws closer. They trust the team, they want larger holdings because holders earn more from every trade based on position size permanently, and that compounds outcomes after listing. That deep loyalty during extreme fear is what happens when a community believes they are building something that rewrites crypto history.

Conclusion

Crypto has always paid the people with vision, the ones who find working products before the crowd wakes up. Ethereum proved this. Buying ETH at $0.90 in 2015 or $8 in 2017 created permanent wealth, and the Ethereum price prediction now pointing toward $40,000 by 2030 means 4 years of waiting. The early window for ETH closed long ago.

Pepeto's early presale window remains open, but it is closing faster than any round before because the Binance listing draws closer. Many investors missed the ETH presale by a few days of hesitation, some even by hours. That is how crypto works, it rewards the decision and the audacity to act fast. Pepeto appears to be making that decision easier, because no project without real potential raises this much capital in a market this volatile. And adding Pepeto to a portfolio could be the smartest move this cycle.



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FAQs

What does the ethereum price prediction look like for 2026?

The ethereum price prediction for 2026 is bullish, with Standard Chartered projecting $4,000 by year end and $40,000 by 2030. The Ethereum network recorded 200.4 million transactions in Q1, confirming the adoption trend behind those targets.

Is the new crypto Pepeto safe to invest in?

Yes. Pepeto completed a full SolidProof audit before the presale accepted its first dollar, a former Binance executive leads the exchange build, and $8.68M raised from wallets that keep returning confirms sustained institutional-level confidence.



