MycoSoothe Claims Evaluated: PhytAge Labs Myco Soothe Formula for Getting Rid of Nail Fungus

Tallmadge, OH, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This article contains affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Product details should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

In this article, the phrase "claims evaluated" refers to how MycoSoothe is described in publicly available product materials and does not imply that the product has been clinically proven to treat or cure any medical condition.

The reference to "getting rid of nail fungus" reflects common consumer search language and should not be interpreted as a confirmed medical outcome associated with the product.

Consumers researching persistent nail fungus concerns or exploring nail health support supplements may encounter MycoSoothe as part of their search. The product is marketed by PhytAge Laboratories, an Ohio-based supplement company, and is positioned as an oral botanical capsule formulated around ingredients with published research on immune function and properties explored in laboratory research related to microbial activity at the individual compound level.

The following overview outlines product information presented on the official MycoSoothe website and product labeling, along with context from published ingredient-level research that may be useful for consumers exploring this category.

Current product details, pricing, and terms can be confirmed on the official website. View the current MycoSoothe offer (official PhytAge Labs page).

Dietary supplements are not substitutes for balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, or professional medical guidance. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen.

What MycoSoothe Is

MycoSoothe is a dietary supplement marketed for nail health support. It is sold in capsule form — two veggie capsules per daily serving — and is positioned as an internal botanical formula rather than a topical application.

The product is distributed by PhytAge Laboratories out of Tallmadge, Ohio. The label describes the supplement as 100% natural, non-GMO, and manufactured in the United States. According to the product packaging, the manufacturing facility adheres to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines. The capsule shell is plant cellulose-based, making it suitable for vegetarian consumers.

MycoSoothe is sold exclusively through the company's official website. It is not available through Amazon, retail pharmacies, or third-party marketplace sellers. According to the official website, all orders include free U.S. shipping.

Consumers searching for information on MycoSoothe ingredients, MycoSoothe nail fungus formula, or PhytAge Labs nail health supplement will find the product positioned within the broader category of oral botanical supplements designed to support nail and immune health from the inside. A previously published MycoSoothe product overview covering the formula's general positioning and ingredient profile is available for additional context.

How the Product Is Described in Available Materials

The official website and product marketing materials describe MycoSoothe in the context of nail health support related to fungal concerns through what the company frames as a three-part internal approach: supporting the body's response to fungal activity, providing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory botanical compounds, and contributing to immune system function that may help the body maintain nail health over time.

Product materials describe the formula as part of an internal approach compared to topical options, noting that topical products may not reach beneath the nail bed where fungal activity occurs. The product page positions this oral delivery method as a way to support nail health from within.

These descriptions reflect the company's product positioning. As a dietary supplement, MycoSoothe has not undergone FDA evaluation for efficacy, and the FDA disclaimer printed on the product's own label confirms that the statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and that the product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Consumers researching terms such as "MycoSoothe effectiveness," "does MycoSoothe work," or "MycoSoothe real results" may encounter marketing descriptions that reflect product positioning rather than independently verified clinical outcomes for the finished product.

Ingredient Overview

The MycoSoothe Supplement Facts panel lists the following per two-capsule serving:

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid): 30 mg — 33% Daily Value

Vitamin E (as D-Alpha Tocopherol): 20 mg — 133% Daily Value

Selenium (as Selenium Amino Acid Chelate): 20 mcg — 36% Daily Value

Proprietary Blend: 1,512 mg, containing Soursop (Leaf), Raspberry (Fruit), Green Tea (Leaf), Beta-Glucan, Turmeric (Rhizome Powder), Maritime Pine (Bark), Essiac Tea Complex (Indian Rhubarb Leaf, Burdock Leaf, Sheep Sorrel Leaf, Slippery Elm Leaf), Grape Seed, Mushroom Complex (Shiitake, Reishi, Maitake), Quercetin Dihydrate (from Pomegranate Seeds), Pomegranate (Seed Hull), Olive Leaf, Arabinogalactan (Western Larch Tree), Cat's Claw (Bark), Garlic (Bulb), Panax Asian Ginseng (Root), and Lycopene (Tomato Fruit Extract, 10%).

Other Ingredients: Plant Cellulose, Magnesium Stearate, Silicon Dioxide, Microcrystalline Cellulose.

Several of these ingredients have been individually explored in published research:

Cat's Claw (Bark) — A tropical vine from South American rainforests. Published studies have examined Cat's Claw extracts for immune-supportive and enzyme-modulating properties. A study in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology explored the compound's effects on cellular integrity under laboratory conditions. The marketing materials feature Cat's Claw prominently, though it appears fourteenth out of seventeen ingredients in the proprietary blend listing — meaning it may represent a comparatively smaller portion of the total formula by weight.

Soursop (Leaf) — Also known as Graviola, Soursop is the first-listed ingredient in the blend, suggesting it represents the largest share by weight. Published studies in Biotechnology Asia and the Encyclopedia of Food Chemistry have examined Soursop leaf extracts for bioactive compound activity in laboratory settings.

Mushroom Complex (Shiitake, Reishi, Maitake) — Beta-glucans from medicinal mushrooms have published research examining their role in immune modulation, including effects on natural killer cell activity. A study published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology explored beta-glucan compounds for immune cell response.

Garlic (Bulb) — Allicin, garlic's primary bioactive compound, has been studied extensively for antimicrobial properties in laboratory environments.

Turmeric, Green Tea, Grape Seed, Maritime Pine Bark — Each of these botanicals has published research exploring antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may support tissue health and recovery.

Arabinogalactan (Western Larch Tree) — Published research has explored this polysaccharide for its potential effects on immune cell proliferation.

These studies examined isolated compounds or extracts at disclosed dosages under specific conditions. They did not evaluate MycoSoothe as a finished multi-ingredient supplement. This is ingredient-level research; MycoSoothe as a finished product has not been clinically studied.

Consumers who want to see the full Supplement Facts panel and ingredient listing can do so on the official product page. View the current MycoSoothe offer (official PhytAge Labs page).

Understanding the "Fungal Disempowerment Resistance" Concept

PhytAge Labs uses the term "Fungal Disempowerment Resistance" as a consumer-facing marketing phrase rather than a standardized medical diagnosis. The concept is presented in the product's sales materials to describe a proposed cycle where conventional antifungal products address only surface-level fungal activity while leaving more resilient organisms intact — potentially leading to recurring infections that become progressively harder to manage.

The underlying concern has some basis in published scientific discussion. Resistance in fungal species is a recognized area of scientific research. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has documented emerging resistance patterns in certain fungal species. The World Health Organization (WHO) published its first fungal priority pathogens list in 2022 identifying species where resistance poses public health concern. And published research in the Journal of Fungi and Mycoses has documented reports of resistance emergence in nail-infecting dermatophyte species.

However, "Fungal Disempowerment Resistance" as a specific named condition does not appear in peer-reviewed dermatological or mycological literature. The phrase functions as a marketing framework developed to communicate the general concept of treatment resistance in consumer-accessible language.

Consumers searching for "Fungal Disempowerment Resistance," "MycoSoothe fungus resistance," or "treatment-resistant nail fungus supplement" may find it helpful to consider this distinction when evaluating how the product is positioned relative to published science.

Label Transparency: What the Proprietary Blend Structure Means for Consumers

One of the most practical questions any consumer can ask about a supplement is whether the label provides enough information to compare individual ingredient amounts against published research.

MycoSoothe uses a proprietary blend format — seventeen ingredients sharing a total of 1,512 mg. FDA labeling rules require proprietary blend ingredients to appear by weight from highest to lowest. This tells you the relative order but not how much of each individual ingredient is present.

Here's why that matters. Published research on Cat's Claw bark extract for immune-related properties typically uses dosages in the range of 250 mg to 700 mg per day. Beta-glucan research for immune modulation commonly uses 100 mg to 500 mg daily. Turmeric studies exploring anti-inflammatory activity often employ 500 mg to 1,500 mg of curcumin — and curcumin constitutes only a fraction of raw turmeric powder.

With seventeen ingredients sharing a 1,512 mg blend, it becomes a mathematical challenge for multiple ingredients to reach their individually studied ranges at the same time. Cat's Claw — featured prominently in the company's marketing — appears fourteenth in the blend listing, which suggests a relatively smaller portion of the total weight compared to earlier-listed ingredients like Soursop and Raspberry.

This observation is not unique to MycoSoothe. Many supplements across this category use proprietary blends. Understanding the format helps you set realistic expectations when marketing materials reference published research conducted at specific, known dosages.

A full-disclosure label — one that lists each ingredient with its exact per-serving amount — would allow consumers and healthcare providers to compare dosages directly. Until individual amounts are disclosed, confirming research-level dosing from the label alone is not possible.

Pricing and Availability

At the time of writing, the official website lists multiple pricing options:

1 Bottle (30-day supply): $69.95

2 Bottles (60-day supply): $59.95 per bottle ($119.90 total)

4 Bottles (120-day supply): $49.95 per bottle ($199.80 total)

According to the official website, all packages include free U.S. shipping. The website also describes a 90-day money-back guarantee — consumers who are unsatisfied within that window can contact the support team to request a refund, according to the company's published terms.

Pricing and refund terms can change. View the current MycoSoothe offer (official PhytAge Labs page).

Considerations Before Purchasing

Consult a healthcare provider first. This is especially important for adults with diabetes, circulatory conditions, compromised immune function, or those currently taking prescription medications. The formula includes garlic (which has mild blood-thinning properties), turmeric (which may affect blood sugar levels), green tea (which contains caffeine), and ginseng (which may affect blood pressure and blood sugar regulation). A healthcare provider familiar with your personal medical history can help you evaluate whether any botanical supplement is appropriate for your situation.

Understand what the label does and does not disclose. The proprietary blend format shows which ingredients are included and their relative order by weight — but not exact individual amounts. If comparing ingredient dosages against published research is important to your decision, contacting the manufacturer directly for dosing details is an option.

Recognize the difference between ingredient-level research and product-level evidence. The individual compounds in MycoSoothe's formula have published research exploring their properties in laboratory and clinical settings. However, no published clinical trial appears to have evaluated MycoSoothe as a finished proprietary formula. That distinction is common across the supplement industry — but worth understanding when setting expectations.

Review the refund policy before ordering. The 90-day guarantee provides a defined evaluation window. Confirm the specific terms, return requirements, and refund processing timeline on the official website before completing any purchase.

Factor in realistic timelines. Published research on nail biology indicates that toenails grow approximately 1.62 mm per month on average. Full nail replacement can take six to eighteen months regardless of the approach used. Any supplement is one component of a broader nail health strategy that includes proper foot hygiene, breathable footwear, and professional medical guidance when warranted.

Who Might Consider MycoSoothe in 2026

Based on the product's published positioning and ingredient profile, MycoSoothe may be of interest to adults who prefer plant-based oral supplement options and who are exploring internal botanical support as one component of a broader approach to nail health — alongside proper foot care, hygiene practices, and professional medical guidance when appropriate.

The product may be less suited for consumers who require transparent individual ingredient dosing for clinical comparison, those dealing with severe or spreading infections that warrant immediate medical attention, or individuals expecting rapid visible changes from any single supplement without accompanying care practices.

Consumers searching for terms like "getting rid of nail fungus" naturally, "MycoSoothe for toenail fungus," "PhytAge Labs nail supplement," or "best nail fungus supplement 2026" may find this product as part of their research. As with any dietary supplement, individual outcomes depend on a wide range of personal health factors, and the FDA does not evaluate dietary supplement claims for efficacy before products reach the market.

View the current MycoSoothe offer (official PhytAge Labs page)

Consumer Questions About MycoSoothe

What is Fungal Disempowerment Resistance?

PhytAge Labs uses this term as a consumer-facing marketing phrase to describe a proposed cycle of recurring fungal activity. While resistance in fungal species is a recognized area of clinical research documented by the CDC and WHO, "Fungal Disempowerment Resistance" as a specific condition does not appear in standardized medical literature. The phrase functions as the company's framework for explaining why it positions MycoSoothe as an internal approach.

Is MycoSoothe FDA approved?

MycoSoothe is a dietary supplement. Under current federal regulations, dietary supplements do not require FDA approval before being sold. The FDA does not evaluate supplement efficacy claims. The product packaging describes manufacturing under GMP guidelines in a facility adhering to FDA standards, which relates to manufacturing conditions rather than product approval.

Does MycoSoothe contain allergens?

The label lists plant cellulose, magnesium stearate, silicon dioxide, and microcrystalline cellulose as other ingredients. No gluten, soy, or dairy ingredients are listed. The formula includes garlic and multiple botanical extracts. Consumers with sensitivities to specific herbs should review the complete ingredient list and consult a healthcare provider.

How long might it take to notice changes?

The company's materials suggest that some people notice changes within days, while full benefits may require weeks or months of consistent use. Published research on toenail biology indicates that full nail replacement typically takes six to eighteen months. Setting expectations based on nail growth biology rather than marketing language may be more realistic.

Can MycoSoothe be taken alongside other supplements or medications?

The formula includes garlic, turmeric, green tea, and ginseng — all of which have published interactions with certain medications including blood thinners, blood pressure medications, and diabetes drugs. Consult your healthcare provider before combining MycoSoothe with any prescription medications or other supplements.

Why does MycoSoothe use a proprietary blend?

Proprietary blends allow manufacturers to list which ingredients are included without disclosing exact individual amounts. This approach is common across the supplement industry. It protects formulation trade secrets but limits a consumer's ability to verify whether specific ingredients are present at dosages used in published research.

Where can MycoSoothe be purchased?

The product is described as available exclusively through the official PhytAge Laboratories website. The company advises against purchasing through third-party sellers where product authenticity and refund eligibility may not apply.

Additional Consumer Research

Consumers researching MycoSoothe may benefit from reviewing previously published informational content on this product. A 2025 consumer overview examining MycoSoothe's formula, ingredient profile, and general product positioning provides additional context for consumers conducting due diligence across multiple sources.

Evaluating multiple informational sources is recommended before making any purchasing decision. Consumers may also wish to review the FDA's general guidance on dietary supplement labeling and claims.

Final Informational Summary

MycoSoothe is a dietary supplement positioned around the concept of internal botanical support for nail health. The formula contains seventeen ingredients in a proprietary blend format alongside Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Selenium. Several individual ingredients have published research exploring immune-supportive properties and microbial-activity-related characteristics at the compound level under controlled study conditions.

The product is marketed using the concept of "Fungal Disempowerment Resistance" — a consumer-facing phrase that is not a standardized medical term but draws on the broader and well-documented concern of resistance in fungal species. The proprietary blend structure limits visibility into individual ingredient dosing, which is a common consideration across the supplement category.

PhytAge Laboratories offers a 90-day refund policy, a tiered pricing structure, and free U.S. shipping on all orders according to the official website. The product is manufactured in the United States under GMP guidelines according to the company's published information.

Consumers who have completed their own research and want to verify current product details can do so on the official website. View the current MycoSoothe offer (official PhytAge Labs page).

Contact Information

According to the company's published contact information:

Company: PhytAge Laboratories

Returns Address: 285 Northeast Ave, Tallmadge, OH 44278

Email: wecare@phytagesupport.com

Phone: 1-800-822-5753

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, dietary, financial, or legal advice. All product details, ingredient information, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product labeling. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning any dietary supplement.

FDA Health Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician before starting any new supplement, especially if you have existing health conditions, take medications, or are pregnant or nursing.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not constitute medical advice. MycoSoothe is a dietary supplement, not a medication. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult your physician before starting MycoSoothe or any new supplement. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without your physician's guidance and approval.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, severity and duration of nail concerns, lifestyle factors, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. Nail regrowth is a slow biological process; realistic timelines should account for natural growth rates. Results are not guaranteed.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available information from the official product website and published research.

Pricing Disclaimer: All prices, discounts, and promotional offers mentioned were accurate at the time of publication (April 2026) but are subject to change without notice. Always verify current pricing and terms on the official PhytAge Laboratories website before making your purchase.

Publisher Responsibility Disclaimer: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with PhytAge Laboratories and their healthcare provider before making decisions.

Ingredient Interaction Warning: Some ingredients in MycoSoothe may interact with certain medications or health conditions. Garlic has mild blood-thinning properties and may interact with anticoagulant medications. Turmeric may affect blood sugar levels and interact with diabetes medications. Green tea contains caffeine and may interact with stimulant-sensitive individuals or certain heart medications. Ginseng may affect blood pressure and blood sugar regulation. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any supplement, especially if you take blood thinners, blood pressure medications, diabetes medications, or have any chronic health conditions.