RAKIA Achieves CMMC Level 1 Compliance, Expanding Access to U.S. Defense Contracts and Accelerating Federal Growth Strategy





RAKIA Logo

WASHINGTON, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAKIA , a provider of advanced AI-powered data fusion intelligence and real-time decision support systems, today announced it has achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 1 compliance, a key requirement for participation in U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) contracts and a critical milestone in its ongoing U.S. expansion.

As cybersecurity requirements are now embedded across procurement within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB), CMMC is rapidly becoming a mandatory gateway to the more than $800 billion U.S. defense market. Industry estimates indicate that many contractors remain unprepared for certification, creating a clear advantage for organizations that have already aligned with the framework.

With this certification, RAKIA has implemented foundational cybersecurity controls required to safeguard Federal Contract Information (FCI), enabling expanded participation in DoD programs, federal and state-level initiatives, law enforcement operations, and partnerships across the defense ecosystem. The milestone strengthens the company’s growing presence in Washington, D.C., and supports its expanding pipeline across public sector opportunities.

As enforcement of CMMC accelerates, compliance is increasingly viewed not only as a regulatory requirement but also as a strategic growth lever, directly impacting market access, procurement velocity, and long-term revenue visibility. Organizations that achieve certification early are positioned to access compliance-gated contracts, reduce friction in procurement cycles, and establish themselves as trusted providers within highly regulated environments.





RAKIA Achieves CMMC Level 1 Compliance.

“CMMC Level 1 is not just a compliance milestone; it is a strategic enabler for operating in the most demanding environments,” said Omri Raiter, Founder and CEO of RAKIA Group. “As cybersecurity becomes a core requirement for participation in defense programs, organizations must combine advanced technology with proven compliance to remain competitive. This achievement strengthens RAKIA’s ability to support U.S. government partners while accelerating our expansion across the federal market.”

RAKIA’s platforms are designed for real-time, mission-critical environments, transforming fragmented and complex data into actionable intelligence for operational teams. With this foundational certification in place, the company is advancing its roadmap toward higher CMMC levels, supporting increasingly sensitive and complex operational requirements across defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sectors.

RAKIA delivers advanced AI-powered data intelligence and real-time fusion platforms that enable organizations to move from fragmented information to clear, actionable insight, supporting faster, more informed, and secure decision-making. With a growing presence in Washington, D.C., the company continues to expand its footprint across U.S. federal, state, and law enforcement markets.

More Power to Protect.

Media Contact:

RAKIA

Omri Raiter

info@RAKIA.ai

www.RAKIA.a i

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aba75d2b-aa2e-483c-80ed-b285b94e5360

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/184af919-b0ef-40b6-869e-a5986abc82f1