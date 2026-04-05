New York Slip and Fall Lawyer Steven Louros, Esq. Releases Sidewalk Slip and Fall Resource

New York, NY, April 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every winter and throughout the year, New Yorkers suffer broken bones, torn ligaments, head injuries, and worse after slipping on cracked, uneven, or ice-covered sidewalks across the five boroughs. Many of them assume the City of New York is responsible for every public sidewalk. That assumption is wrong, and it costs people their cases. New York slip and fall lawyer Steven Louros, Esq. has published a new legal guide that explains exactly when the City can be sued, when private property owners are on the hook, and why the 90-day Notice of Claim deadline makes these cases some of the most time-sensitive injury claims in New York.

The full guide is available at: https://louroslawny.com/can-you-sue-the-city-of-new-york-for-a-sidewalk-slip-and-fall/

Most NYC Sidewalk Slip and Fall Claims Are Against Property Owners, Not the City

Under NYC Administrative Code Section 7-210, the owners of buildings adjacent to a sidewalk are responsible for keeping that sidewalk in safe condition. That includes repairing cracks, filling holes, leveling uneven pavement, and clearing snow and ice within a reasonable time after a storm. This means the majority of sidewalk slip and fall lawsuits in New York City are filed against private property owners, not the municipal government.

"People come to us all the time saying they want to sue the City because they fell on a sidewalk," said Steven Louros, Esq., founder of the Law Office of Steven Louros in Manhattan. "Nine times out of ten, the liable party is the building owner next to where they fell. The City shifted that responsibility to property owners years ago. Most people have no idea."

When You Can Sue the City of New York for a Sidewalk Fall

There are specific situations where the City does bear liability for a sidewalk injury. According to the guide published by the Louros firm, the City may be responsible when the sidewalk is adjacent to City-owned property such as a municipal building, public school, or park. The City may also be liable when the dangerous condition was caused by City workers, for example during roadwork or utility repairs. Another scenario involves sidewalk damage caused by the roots of City-owned trees that pushed up the pavement and created a tripping hazard.

There is also a special rule for owner-occupied one-, two-, and three-family residential homes. These homeowners are generally exempt from sidewalk liability under the Administrative Code, which can push the responsibility back onto the City in certain circumstances. The home must be at least partially occupied by the owner and used exclusively for residential purposes.

The 90-Day Notice of Claim Deadline That Kills More Cases Than Anything Else

When the City of New York is the responsible party, the injured person faces a set of procedural hurdles that do not exist in claims against private property owners. The most punishing of these is the Notice of Claim requirement. Under New York law, anyone who intends to sue the City must file a formal Notice of Claim within 90 days of the accident. Miss that deadline, and the case is almost certainly dead.

After the Notice of Claim is filed, the City has the right to conduct what is called a 50-h hearing, which is essentially a deposition of the injured person before any lawsuit can be filed. The actual lawsuit then must be started within one year and 90 days of the accident. These timelines are rigid, and courts almost never grant extensions.

"The 90-day clock starts ticking the moment you hit the ground," Louros said. "I have had people walk into my office on day 85 thinking they had plenty of time. They barely made it. If you even suspect the City might be involved, you need to talk to a lawyer within the first few weeks, not the first few months."

The Prior Written Notice Rule and Why It Makes City Claims So Difficult

Even when the City is the right defendant, there is another obstacle. In many sidewalk injury cases, the injured person must prove that the City had prior written notice of the specific defect that caused the fall. This means someone had to have previously reported that exact crack, hole, or raised slab to a City agency, and that report has to be on file. According to New York slip and fall lawyer Steven Louros, Esq., tracking down this prior written notice is one of the most tedious parts of litigating against the City. His legal team files requests with the NYC Department of Transportation and other agencies to pull maintenance records, complaint logs, and repair histories for the exact location of the fall.

There are limited exceptions to the prior written notice rule. If the City itself created the hazard through its own negligent work, such as a botched sidewalk repair or a utility dig that left the pavement uneven, prior written notice may not be required. But proving that exception adds another layer of investigation to an already demanding case.

Snow and Ice Slip and Falls Against the City Carry Additional Hurdles

Winter slip and fall cases in New York City are among the hardest to win, especially when filed against the City. New York follows what is called the storm-in-progress rule, which protects property owners and municipalities from liability during an active storm and for a reasonable period of time after the storm ends. The idea is that no one can be expected to keep a sidewalk perfectly clear while snow or ice is still falling.

The legal question in these cases centers on timing. How long after the storm ended did the fall occur? Was there enough time for the responsible party to clear the sidewalk? Did temperatures drop and refreeze melted snow into a sheet of ice overnight? These details often determine whether a case succeeds or fails.

"Snow and ice cases are where people lose the most money by waiting too long to call a lawyer," Louros said. "The weather data, the timeline, the condition of the sidewalk before and after the storm, all of that evidence starts disappearing immediately. We pull weather records, surveillance footage, and 311 complaints the same week a client calls us."

What to Do After a Sidewalk Slip and Fall in New York City

The guide from the Louros firm advises anyone injured in a sidewalk fall in NYC to take several steps immediately. Seek medical attention, even if the injury seems minor at first, because many slip and fall injuries worsen over time. Photograph the exact location where you fell, including the defect, the surrounding area, and any visible conditions like ice, debris, or broken pavement. Get the names and contact information of any witnesses. Do not give statements to building managers or insurance adjusters. And contact a New York slip and fall attorney as soon as possible, particularly if the City may be involved, given the 90-day Notice of Claim deadline.

Multilingual Legal Support for Slip and Fall Victims Across NYC

New York City's sidewalks are shared by millions of residents who speak hundreds of different languages. The Law Office of Steven Louros provides legal services in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean through native-speaking legal staff. The firm represents slip and fall victims across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Long Island.

"We have clients who were afraid to go to a lawyer because they did not think anyone would understand them," Louros said. "That is never a problem at our office. We speak to every client in the language they are most comfortable with, and we explain every step of the process so there are no surprises."

For anyone injured in a sidewalk slip and fall in New York City, the full legal guide from the Law Office of Steven Louros is available online at louroslawny.com.

About the Law Office of Steven Louros

The Law Office of Steven Louros is a Manhattan-based personal injury firm that represents accident victims throughout New York City, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Staten Island, and Long Island. The firm handles sidewalk slip and fall claims against the City of New York and private property owners, construction accident cases, and a full range of personal injury matters. With native-speaking legal staff in Mandarin, Cantonese, and Korean, the firm serves the diverse communities of New York City. Free consultations are available.

Media Contact

Law Office of Steven Louros

1261 Broadway, Suite 507

New York, NY 10001

Phone: (212) 481-5275

https://louroslawny.com

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