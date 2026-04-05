Rentomojo AC Rentals in Mumbai See High Demand in Key Residential Hubs – Andheri, Powai, Bandra, and Navi Mumbai in 2026

BENGALURU, KA, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 05, 2026 - -

Rentomojo, a furniture and appliance rental platform operating across India, reports a sharp rise in demand for AC rentals in Mumbai, as rising temperatures and high upfront costs push urban households to reconsider traditional air conditioner ownership.

Mumbai's summer conditions have intensified in recent years, with extended heat periods and high humidity levels increasing reliance on cooling appliances. For many residents—particularly renters and young professionals—the need for immediate and effective cooling solutions has become essential rather than optional.

However, purchasing an air conditioner involves a significant upfront investment. A standard 1.5-ton split AC unit in India typically costs between ₹35,000 and ₹55,000 depending on brand and energy rating. Installation charges, including copper piping and fittings, can add ₹2,000 to ₹5,000, while extended warranties and annual servicing further increase the total cost of ownership.

In a city like Mumbai, where rental housing is dominant and mobility is high, these upfront and ongoing costs are prompting a growing segment of residents to explore rental-based alternatives. Subscription models allow users to access air conditioning without committing to ownership, while separating certain one-time setup costs such as installation from the monthly rental.

Rentomojo attributes the increase in AC rental demand in Mumbai to a combination of economic and lifestyle factors. "Customers are evaluating not just the purchase price of an air conditioner, but the total cost of ownership over time, including servicing, relocation, and potential resale loss," said a company spokesperson. "Rental models offer a way to manage these variables more predictably, especially for renters."

Mobility remains a key driver behind this shift. Many Mumbai residents relocate every one to three years due to job changes, housing upgrades, or personal circumstances. Owning an AC unit can complicate these moves, requiring dismantling, transportation, and reinstallation—often at additional cost and effort.

Rental services address these challenges by offering relocation support within the city, enabling users to transfer their AC units between homes without the need to purchase new equipment or manage logistics independently. This flexibility is particularly relevant for tenants in areas such as Andheri, Powai, Bandra, and Lower Parel, where housing turnover is frequent.

Another factor influencing adoption is cost predictability. Ownership involves variable expenses related to servicing, repairs, and part replacements over time. In contrast, rental subscriptions typically include maintenance and servicing support within the monthly fee, while installation is handled as a separate one-time charge during setup.

In addition to individual households, Rentomojo AC rentals are also gaining traction among small businesses, temporary offices, and landlords furnishing rental units. For these users, converting a capital expenditure into a recurring operational expense can improve cash flow management while ensuring access to functioning equipment.

Rentomojo's AC rental service in Mumbai includes doorstep delivery and setup support, along with periodic servicing during the rental period. The company operates on a postpaid billing model, where customers are invoiced after usage, and requires a refundable security deposit at onboarding. Flexible tenure options allow users to align appliance usage with seasonal needs or lease durations.

The increase in AC rentals in Mumbai reflects a broader trend across urban India, where access-based consumption models are gaining traction across categories such as furniture and appliances. As climate conditions, cost considerations, and mobility patterns continue to evolve, rental-based solutions are becoming a more widely considered alternative to ownership.

While purchasing air conditioners remains common among long-term homeowners, the growing adoption of rental models in Mumbai highlights a shift in consumer behavior—toward flexibility, lower upfront commitment, and simplified maintenance in an increasingly dynamic urban environment. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/appliances-on-rent

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For more information about Rentomojo Private Limited, contact the company here:



Rentomojo Private Limited

Pratik Vyas

+91 1800 102 6601

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo Private Limited

B Wing- 4th Floor, BHIVE Workspace,

WJ88+69V BMTC Complex,

Old Madiwala, Kuvempu Nagar, Stage 2, BTM Layout,

Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560068