OneTwoMarkets Reaches Major Milestone with 400,000 Traders Worldwide

Johannesburg, South Africa, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTwoMarkets has expanded its analytics capabilities, execution infrastructure and data delivery tools as the platform serves a growing base of over 400,000 traders worldwide. OneTwoMarkets.co.za, headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, provides access to live pricing across 45 currency pairs, including popular Asian crosses such as USD/JPY, USD/SGD, AUD/JPY, USD/THB and USD/MYR alongside traditional pairs. The web-based platform brings charting tools, portfolio tracking and trade execution together in a single workspace.

During the past 12 months, the company added 15 new tradeable instruments and reduced average execution times below 50 milliseconds. The company has paired these technical upgrades with expanded data infrastructure, including geographically distributed server hosting and sub-second price feed delivery.

Charting Tools and Technical Analysis

The OneTwoMarkets charting module supports candlestick, bar and line chart types across nine time frames, from one-minute intervals to monthly views. Users can apply over 30 technical indicators, including moving averages, Bollinger Bands and RSI, directly within the chart window.

Custom templates allow traders to save preferred configurations and load them across different instruments. These features serve users who rely on chart-based strategies for daily decision-making across multiple time zones.

The OneTwoMarkets analytics dashboard presents open positions, margin usage and profit-and-loss data in a single consolidated view. Historical performance reports covering the trailing 12 months are available for download in CSV and PDF formats.

Colour-coded indicators flag margin warnings and drawdown thresholds in real time. The dashboard also integrates a live economic calendar covering Asian and global events relevant to forex and commodity markets, including releases from the Bank of Japan, Reserve Bank of India and Monetary Authority of Singapore. Scheduled events are tagged by expected market impact, allowing traders to filter for high-priority releases relevant to their open positions.

Execution Speed and Data Infrastructure

Platform data feeds are sourced from multiple liquidity providers, with price updates delivered at intervals under one second during active sessions. OneTwoMarkets hosts its server infrastructure across geographically distributed data centres with automatic failover capability.

Order execution averages under 50 milliseconds for market orders on major pairs. This specification aligns with the demands of active traders who require minimal latency between decision and execution. Slippage data is available in the account history section, where users can compare requested prices against actual fill prices across instruments and sessions.

The company's fee structure is published on the company website, covering spreads, overnight swap rates and withdrawal charges. Spreads on major forex pairs start at 1.2 pips for standard accounts and narrow to 0.6 pips on premium tiers.

Withdrawal requests are processed within 24 to 48 business hours for verified accounts, with domestic bank transfer charges listed in the published fee schedule. The published fee structure allows costs to be reviewed in advance of trading activity.

Educational Resources and Platform Reliability

Educational resources are integrated within the OneTwoMarkets user dashboard, including written guides, platform walkthrough documents and weekly market briefings from the in-house research team. Topics cover technical analysis, risk management and macroeconomic factors affecting Asian and emerging market instruments. The research team publishes daily commentary on currency movements and commodity pricing shifts relevant to the platform's most actively traded instruments.

A demo account environment allows new users to test the platform with virtual funds before committing real capital. These resources aim to reduce the learning curve for traders entering the market for the first time. OneTwoMarkets reports that users who engage with educational content within their first 30 days maintain higher activity levels over the following quarter.

OneTwoMarkets reports platform uptime of 99.7% over the trailing 12 months, with planned maintenance communicated at least 48 hours in advance. Performance during volatile conditions, including Bank of Japan rate decisions, Reserve Bank of India announcements and US non-farm payroll releases, has remained stable.

Redundant server architecture and automated load balancing contribute to this consistency. Peak activity periods have not affected execution quality or data feed reliability. The platform's failover protocols are tested quarterly, with results documented in internal infrastructure reports.

The company continues to expand its toolkit with quarterly feature releases, including a correlation matrix and a sentiment indicator based on aggregated positioning data. This assessment provides a factual evaluation of OneTwoMarkets' platform features, infrastructure and market positioning based on available operational data.

About OneTwoMarkets

OneTwoMarkets.co.za is a Johannesburg-based financial services company providing online access to forex, commodity and index markets through a web-based trading platform. The company serves over 400,000 individual and institutional clients worldwide, offering real-time market data, technical analysis tools and portfolio management features within a consolidated digital workspace. OneTwoMarkets maintains a focus on operational transparency, system reliability and client education while operating within a segment of technology-enabled financial service providers serving global markets.

Company Details

Company Name: OneTwoMarkets

Email Address: support@onetwomarkets.co.za

Company Website: https://onetwomarkets.co.za



