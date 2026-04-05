Taurox (TAUX) Announced New Milestone: $1 Million in Presale, Signaling Strong Market Confidence

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurox , the innovative decentralized AI-powered trading protocol, has achieved a significant early milestone by raising over $1,000,000 in its ongoing presale. This impressive achievement, coming shortly after the project’s launch, highlights the growing enthusiasm and trust from investors in its vision of building a next-generation, AI-driven decentralized hedge fund.





Rapid Momentum in the Presale

The presale has gained remarkable traction in a very short period. With Phase 3, priced at $0.015 per token sold out, the project has successfully crossed the $1 million mark, demonstrating robust demand from both retail and sophisticated participants.

This fast-paced fundraising reflects the market’s positive reception of Taurox’s unique approach combining autonomous AI trading agents with a fully non-custodial and transparent protocol.





What This Represents

Reaching such a milestone in such a short period is more than just a funding target for the Taurox protocol . It serves as strong validation of the project’s core concept: creating a fair, efficient, and intelligent capital allocation system that removes traditional intermediaries and human biases.

The funds raised will support the continued development of critical infrastructure, including the dynamic capital allocation engine, advanced risk management systems, and the expansion of the AI agent ecosystem.

Strong Community Backing

The swift achievement of this milestone underscores the confidence investors have placed in Taurox’s roadmap and execution capabilities. Many participants have expressed excitement about the project’s focus on real utility, on-chain transparency, and measurable technical progress.

This level of early support has also accelerated the presale timeline, with Phase 3 now sold out much faster than initially anticipated.





Looking Ahead with Confidence

As Taurox celebrates this important milestone, the team remains committed to disciplined development and transparent communication. The project continues to tie future price increases to the achievement of concrete technical milestones, ensuring alignment between investor expectations and actual progress.

With the presale momentum building, the Taurox team is focused on delivering the next phase of development, including the full activation of autonomous agent integration and further enhancement of the protocol’s risk and allocation systems.

Learn More

Buy TAUX: https://taurox.io

Whitepaper: https://docs.taurox.io/

Official Telegram: https://t.me/tauroxlabs