CAPHRA: Sovereignty and Human Rights Must Be the Foundation of Public Health Policy

MANILA, Philippines, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new position paper, CAPHRA reminds governments in Asia Pacific that they do not need to choose between sovereignty and human rights in public health policy. The right to health supports strong national decision making. It does not weaken it.

That is the central message of a new policy position calling for governments across the region to build stronger public health systems that are lawful, evidence informed, transparent, and locally owned.

The paper argues that public health sovereignty is not isolation. It is the national ability to set policy goals, regulate markets, allocate resources, and respond to local realities while meeting human rights obligations and engaging in regional cooperation where it serves national interests.

It warns that external influence can become a problem when it weakens domestic institutions, displaces local priorities, or creates unsustainable obligations. Risks can arise through funding arrangements, technical gatekeeping, narrative pressure, and economic leverage that narrow domestic policy space.

The paper calls on governments to strengthen policy integrity through clear domestic accountability, stronger conflict management, firm data governance, and investment in local capability. It also supports regional cooperation that strengthens national systems without replacing national control.

Clarisse Virgino of CAPHRA Philippines said public health policy must stay grounded in domestic realities. “Human rights and sovereignty should not be treated as competing ideas. Governments have both the duty to protect health and the right to make decisions that reflect their own legal systems, public needs, and national priorities. Public health policy is strongest when it is accountable at home and built for local conditions.”

N E Loucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA, said the region should focus on capability and policy integrity rather than false choices. “Asia Pacific governments do not need to surrender policy space in order to cooperate. The practical task is to build systems that are resilient, transparent, and nationally owned. When domestic institutions are strong, regional cooperation becomes an asset rather than a source of dependency.”

The paper sets out a practical path forward. It recommends a Funding Independence Rule for core regulatory functions, stricter terms for donor and philanthropic engagement, stronger national control over health data, and regional capability building that preserves domestic decision rights.

It concludes that the real vulnerability for the region is not external engagement itself. It is unmanaged influence combined with underbuilt national capability.

When public health policy is lawful, proportionate, evidence informed, and locally owned, governments are better placed to protect public trust, defend national interests, and respond effectively to health challenges.



Link to the full paper is here .