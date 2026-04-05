



SAN FRANCISCO, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Everlight, a transaction routing and validation network operating alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, announces Phase 4 of its public presale with BTCL priced at $0.0014 per token, as new research from Google and Caltech reignites debate around long-term cryptographic security across the blockchain industry.

The Research That Moved Markets

Google's Quantum AI team published a whitepaper estimating that breaking Bitcoin and Ethereum's cryptography may require fewer than 500,000 physical qubits — well below the millions previously cited — and that roughly 6.9 million BTC already sit in wallets where public keys have been exposed. A simultaneous paper from Caltech and quantum startup Oratomic demonstrated that neutral-atom quantum computers could execute similar attacks with as few as 10,000 physical qubits — roughly 50 times more efficient than Google's estimate.

Ark Invest has pushed back, arguing that any meaningful quantum breakthrough would likely disrupt broader internet security first, giving Bitcoin developers time to implement post-quantum upgrades. The debate is far from settled — but the headlines have been enough to push fresh scrutiny toward static wallet exposure and how different parts of the blockchain ecosystem are structurally positioned.

Bitcoin Everlight's Security Record in a Quantum-Conscious Conditions

For participants evaluating projects during a period of heightened security awareness, Bitcoin Everlight's verification timeline is worth noting. Dual smart contract audits were completed through Spywolf and Solidproof , alongside dual KYC verifications through Spywolf KYC and VitalBlock — all completed and publicly linked before a single deposit was accepted. Two independent firms on the code, two independent firms on team identity. The BTCL contract carries a fixed total supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens with no inflation mechanism, with ownership controls, minting functions, and transfer logic all covered in the audit process.

When quantum headlines are pushing investors to ask harder questions about the infrastructure they're interacting with, a pre-launch verification record is a different proposition than documentation assembled after the fact.

A Participation Model Built Around Movement

The quantum concern at its core is about static wallet exposure — coins sitting in legacy address formats where public keys have been permanently revealed on-chain. Bitcoin Everlight's participation model operates on a different basis. Participants connect to active network infrastructure processing Bitcoin transaction routing in real time, with rewards flowing from that activity rather than from holding a position and waiting on price appreciation.

The project operates a Transaction Validation Node network alongside the Bitcoin blockchain without modifying its core protocol. Routing activity generates fees; those fees flow back to shard participants. As transaction volume through the network grows, the fee pool available for distribution grows with it — adoption expands rewards rather than diluting them. Shards activated during the presale earn BTCL rewards immediately, transitioning automatically to live BTC routing fee distribution at mainnet launch with no migration required.

Entering Phase 4: $10 Minimum, $0.0014 Per Token

For investors reassessing their crypto exposure in the wake of quantum headlines, Bitcoin Everlight's Phase 4 opens at $0.0014 per BTCL — up from Phase 3's $0.0012 — with the minimum entry now reduced to $10. The lower floor reflects the project's focus on broad accessibility rather than whale-only participation.





Four shard tiers are available: Jade at $100 earning up to 6% APY in BTCL, Azure at $500 with up to 12% APY, Violet at $1,500 with up to 20% APY, and Radiant at $5,000 with up to 25% APY. All tiers transition automatically to live BTC routing fee rewards at mainnet — no migration required. Deposits accepted across more than nine cryptocurrencies. Over $2 million raised to date, with 45% of the fixed total supply allocated directly to presale participants.

"Quantum research is forcing a useful conversation about what kind of participation in the Bitcoin ecosystem actually holds up to scrutiny. Bitcoin Everlight was built around active infrastructure and verified from the ground up — that's a different foundation from passive coin storage in legacy formats," said Michael G. Dennehy, spokesperson for Bitcoin Everlight.

About Bitcoin Everlight

Bitcoin Everlight is a transaction routing and validation network designed to operate alongside the Bitcoin blockchain, coordinating node activity and distributing fee revenue to shard participants without modifying Bitcoin's underlying protocol. The project is in Phase 4 of a multi-stage public presale with a fixed BTCL supply of 21,000,000,000 tokens and no inflationary issuance mechanism.

For more information, visit:



Official Website: https://bitcoineverlight.com/earn-btc

Telegram: https://t.me/BitcoinEverlight

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BTCEverlight

Media Contact: Michael G. Dennehy

info@bitcoineverlight.com

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