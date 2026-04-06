HomeHelpr Robotic Lawncare Brings Autonomous Lawn Solutions to the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas

Toronto, Ontario, April 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeHelpr Robotic Lawncare, a landscaping technology company serving the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas, has announced the availability of its full-service robotic lawnmower solutions designed to eliminate the time, cost, and environmental impact of traditional grass cutting.

HomeHelpr sells, installs, and maintains autonomous lawnmowers, offering homeowners a hands-off approach to lawn care that can save nearly 40 percent in costs compared to a seasonal lawn cutting contract over the mower's useful life.

"We exist to give people back one of the most important things in life - their time," said Anthony, Owner of HomeHelpr Robotic Lawncare. "Spring and summer weekends shouldn't be spent pushing a mower back and forth. Our goal is to automate that chore completely, with a level of service that means you never have to think about your lawn again."

A Proven Technology With Decades Behind It

HomeHelpr has partnered with Husqvarna, a manufacturer that has been developing robotic mower technology since the 1990s. The Husqvarna Automower line represents more than three decades of engineering refinement, making it one of the most established autonomous mowing platforms available globally.

HomeHelpr's decision to align with Husqvarna reflects a strict vetting process. The company says it only carries mowers that meet its internal standards for warranty strength, build quality, and after-sales support, including remote diagnostics through an online portal and around-the-clock access to customer assistance.

Environmental and Lawn Health Benefits

Robotic lawnmowers are fully electric, producing zero emissions and virtually no noise pollution - a notable departure from gas-powered equipment that has drawn increasing scrutiny from municipalities and environmental groups across Ontario.

Beyond the environmental advantages, there is a practical case for lawn health. Robotic mowers operate on a little-and-often cutting cycle, trimming small amounts of grass at frequent intervals rather than removing large amounts infrequently. This approach encourages stronger root development and returns fine clippings to the soil as a natural nutrient source, reducing the need for fertilizers and additional lawn interventions.

White-Glove Service for a Hands-Off Experience

What distinguishes HomeHelpr from a standard equipment retailer is its service model. The company offers end-to-end Care Plans that cover installation, seasonal maintenance, and ongoing support. While the company welcomes do-it-yourself enthusiasts, its primary focus is delivering a managed experience where the homeowner's only role is to enjoy their lawn.

"A robot might be cutting your grass, but there are real humans behind the service," Anthony noted. "We're a local small business, and when you call us, you get someone who knows your property and your machine."

The company positions its offering as a legitimate, cost-effective alternative to traditional lawn care services - not a novelty gadget. With the rising cost of seasonal landscaping contracts across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas, HomeHelpr argues that robotic mowing represents a long-term investment that pays for itself while delivering a healthier, quieter result.

About HomeHelpr Robotic Lawncare

HomeHelpr Robotic Lawncare is a landscaping technology company based in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Areas, specializing in the sale, installation, and maintenance of autonomous robotic lawnmowers. The company partners with leading manufacturers including Husqvarna to deliver premium lawn care automation backed by local, personalized service. For more information, visit www.homehelpr.net.



Media Contact

Name: Anthony, Owner - HomeHelpr Robotic Lawncare

Email: info@homehelpr.net

Website: www.homehelpr.net