AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for March and the First Quarter of 2026

 | Source: Tallink Grupp Tallink Grupp

In March 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 333,585 passengers, representing a 3.4% increase compared to March 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 12.8% to 23,390 and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 2.0% to 46,834 vehicles compared to the same period a year ago.

In the first quarter of 2026 (January – March), AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,036,405 passengers, which is a 6.8% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 13.4% to 65,578 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 1.2% to 137,479 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp’s passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for March 2026 and the first quarter of the year were the following:

 March 2026March 2025ChangeQ1 2026Q1 2025Change
Passengers333 585322 7173.4%1 036 405970 3596.8%
Finland - Sweden97 42972 54534.3%282 375231 42422.0%
Estonia - Finland206 763217 358-4.9%665 223640 0753.9%
Estonia - Sweden29 39332 814-10.4%88 80798 860-10.2%
       
Cargo Units23 39020 73712.8%65 57857 83013.4%
Finland - Sweden3 3392 36241.4%8 8857 03026.4%
Estonia - Finland16 86614 76614.2%48 20341 96514.9%
Estonia - Sweden3 1853 609-11.7%8 4908 835-3.9%
       
Passenger Vehicles46 83447 776-2.0%137 479135 8291.2%
Finland - Sweden3 3171 99965.9%9 3756 94735.0%
Estonia - Finland41 65443 967-5.3%122 636124 311-1.3%
Estonia - Sweden1 8631 8102.9%5 4684 57119.6%

FINLAND – SWEDEN
The first quarter Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess) routes. The cruise ferry Silja Symphony did not operate on the Helsinki-Stockholm route for 22 days in January due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – FINLAND
The first quarter Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I. In March, the cruise ferry Victoria I did not operate on the Tallinn-Helsinki route for 13 days due to scheduled maintenance.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The first quarter Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route was operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. In February, the cruise ferry Baltic Queen did not operate for 12 days due to scheduled maintenance.


Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Tel.: +372 56157170

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2026 03 ENG Q1
GlobeNewswire

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