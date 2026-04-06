IoT in Healthcare Market Led by Home-Care Segment Growing at an 18.32% CAGR; to Reach USD 483.72 Billion by 2031, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report by Mordor Intelligence, the IoT in healthcare market is experiencing rapid transformation driven by increasing digitalization across healthcare systems and the widespread adoption of connected medical technologies. The IoT in healthcare market size is estimated at USD 207.4 billion in 2026, growing from USD 175.07 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 483.72 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.46% during the forecast period (2026–2031).

The Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare industry is reshaping patient care delivery by enabling real-time monitoring, predictive diagnostics, and improved clinical decision-making. Increasing investments in smart healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the rise in chronic diseases and aging populations, are significantly contributing to IoT in healthcare market. As healthcare providers continue to embrace digital transformation, the IoT in healthcare market forecast indicates sustained expansion across both developed and emerging economies.

Key Innovations Driving the IoT in Healthcare Market

Cost Efficiency and Technology Advancements Driving Adoption

Declining costs of sensors and connectivity are making it easier for healthcare providers to expand connected systems without stretching budgets. Advances in chip design and smaller, more efficient components are reducing device prices, while improved network technologies are lowering communication costs and boosting reliability. At the same time, edge processing allows data to be handled closer to the source, cutting delays and cloud dependency. Cross-industry innovation, especially in automotive electronics, is also improving battery efficiency in medical wearables. Standardization efforts are further simplifying integration across platforms, making adoption faster and more practical.

“The Internet of Things in healthcare market reflects steady adoption patterns supported by observable investments and deployment trends across care settings. Mordor Intelligence’s structured triangulation of primary insights and secondary data provides a balanced, verifiable view aligned with real-world market behavior”, says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Digital Twin Technology Enhancing Treatment Precision

The use of digital twins is transforming how treatments are planned and optimized in modern healthcare. By combining real-time data from connected devices with virtual patient models, clinicians can simulate how therapies will perform before applying them in practice. This approach helps specialists with fine-tune treatments, reduce risks, and improve outcomes across areas like oncology and cardiology. It is also gaining traction in pharmaceutical research, where virtual simulations accelerate trial design and decision-making. As adoption grows, the need for advanced data platforms is increasing, further supporting expansion in the IoT in healthcare market.

Discover comprehensive insights and stay ahead of the latest industry trends, including the Japanese edition for in-depth localized analysis: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/internet-of-things-in-healthcare-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Table of Contents (Partial) - IoT in Healthcare Industry

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Wearable-device penetration surge

4.2.2 Falling IoT sensor and connectivity costs

4.2.3 Digital-twin guided therapy optimization

4.2.4 Hospital-at-home reimbursement roll-outs

4.2.5 and more

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cyber-security and data-privacy risks

4.3.2 Up-front legacy-integration costs

4.3.3 Lack of AI-grade interoperability standards

4.3.4 Battery e-waste tightening regulations

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Rivalry

4.8 Assessment of COVID-19 Impact

5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 Medical Devices

5.1.1.1 Wearable External Medical Devices

5.1.1.2 Implanted Medical Devices

5.1.1.3 Stationary Medical Devices

5.1.2 Systems and Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Tele-medicine

5.2.2 In-patient Monitoring

5.2.3 Medication Management

5.2.4 Imaging and Diagnostics

5.2.5 Asset and Staff Tracking

5.2.6 Emergency Response

5.3 By End-user

5.3.1 Hospitals and Clinics

5.3.2 Clinical Research Organizations

5.3.3 Home-care / Patients

5.3.4 Other End-users

5.4 By Connectivity Technology

5.4.1 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

5.4.2 Wi-Fi

5.4.3 Cellular and 5G

5.4.4 LPWAN (NB-IoT, LoRaWAN)

5.4.5 Zigbee and Other Short-range

5.5 By Deployment Model

5.5.1 Cloud

5.5.2 On-premise / Edge

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 United States

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.1.3 Mexico

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.2.1 United Kingdom

5.6.2.2 Germany

5.6.2.3 France

5.6.2.4 Italy

5.6.2.5 Spain

5.6.2.6 Russia

5.6.3 Asia Pacific

5.6.3.1 China

5.6.3.2 India

5.6.3.3 Japan

5.6.3.4 South Korea

5.6.3.5 ASEAN

5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.6.4 South America

5.6.4.1 Brazil

5.6.4.2 Argentina

5.6.5 Middle East and Africa

5.6.5.1 GCC

5.6.5.2 South Africa

6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Medtronic plc

6.4.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.4.3 GE Healthcare

6.4.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.4.5 IBM Corporation

6.4.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.7 SAP SE

6.4.8 Siemens Healthineers

6.4.9 Honeywell International

6.4.10 and more

7. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

Explore more insights on data center power competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/internet-of-things-in-healthcare-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire



IoT in Healthcare Market Regional Trends

North America continues to lead the IoT in healthcare market, supported by favorable reimbursement policies, advanced regulatory pathways, and strong adoption of digital health systems. The widespread use of electronic health records makes it easier to integrate connected devices into existing workflows, while steady investment from venture capital helps startups scale innovative solutions. Expanding coverage through public healthcare programs is also widening access, creating a stable and consistent demand for IoT-enabled healthcare services.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by rapid digital transformation and government-backed healthcare initiatives. Countries like Japan, China, and India are actively building connected health ecosystems through national programs and smart hospital developments. High smartphone usage and affordable connectivity are encouraging the adoption of home-based monitoring solutions, allowing the IoT in healthcare market to expand beyond urban centers into broader populations.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Healthcare EDI Market Size

The healthcare EDI market is projected to grow from USD 4.72 billion in 2025 to USD 5.2 billion in 2026, reaching USD 8.44 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.16%. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of electronic data exchange to streamline billing and claims processing, along with the need to reduce administrative costs and errors. Rising focus on interoperability and regulatory compliance is further supporting market expansion.

Change Healthcare, Optum Inc., McKesson Corporation, Experian Health, and Cognizant are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in the healthcare EDI market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-healthcare-edi-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

Healthcare Chatbots Market Share

The healthcare chatbots market is estimated at USD 136.74 million in 2026, growing from USD 110.14 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 403.27 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 24.15%. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for AI-powered patient engagement tools, rising adoption of virtual assistants, and the need for cost-effective, round-the-clock healthcare support. Advancements in natural language processing are further accelerating adoption.

Smart Home Healthcare Market Growth

The smart home healthcare market was valued at USD 27.97 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 35.41 billion in 2026, reaching USD 115.12 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 26.62%. Growth is driven by rising demand for remote patient monitoring, increasing aging populations, and greater adoption of IoT-enabled home healthcare solutions. Supportive government initiatives and advancements in connected devices are further boosting the market.

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