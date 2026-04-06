Lulus Drops Summer 2026 Brand Campaign, Spotlighting Must-Have Trends for Wedding Season and Beyond

CHICO, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (“Lulus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LVLU), a women’s clothing brand offering modern, feminine styles at accessible prices for every occasion, today launched its 2026 Brand Campaign, a bold, product-first push capturing the season’s most in-demand trends across a high-impact, multi-channel rollout. Debuting in two phases, Summer Wedding Weekend and Summer Dress Edit, the campaign puts Lulus’ signature formula of elevated design, standout details, and accessible price points built for real-life occasions front and center, underscoring a hallmark of the Lulus brand.

Designed for the Moments That Matter

At the heart of the campaign is a focus on craftsmanship, including intentional silhouettes, refined fabrics, and elevated details designed to move effortlessly from one celebration to the next. Each piece reflects a balance of trend relevance, design, and enduring quality.

"At Lulus, we believe getting dressed for the moments that matter should be the easiest part of your day, not stressful, and great style should never come at an unreachable price," said Crystal Landsem, CEO of Lulus. "This campaign reflects the trends our customers are chasing and the quality they deserve."

Summer Wedding Weekend: The Main Event

At the core of the campaign is Summer Wedding Weekend, a destination-driven story set in the Bahamas. From welcome cocktails to post-wedding pool parties, the collection captures every moment of the modern wedding circuit.

What’s Trending Now:

Packable statement fabrics: Mesh and plissé styles that travel effortlessly

Mesh and plissé styles that travel effortlessly Bold color and print: Designed to stand out on camera and in person

Designed to stand out on camera and in person Elevated detailing: Neck scarves, artful cutouts, striking back details, and polished finishing touches

Neck scarves, artful cutouts, striking back details, and polished finishing touches Movement-first design: Ruffles and fluid silhouettes made for the dance floor

Ruffles and fluid silhouettes made for the dance floor Romantic structure and texture: Corsetry, bodice and shoulder draping, floral burnout, and appliqué for a modern bridal edge

Corsetry, bodice and shoulder draping, floral burnout, and appliqué for a modern bridal edge Soft statement palettes: Butter yellow and baby pink for cohesive yet distinctive bridal parties

Butter yellow and baby pink for cohesive yet distinctive bridal parties Throwback silhouettes: Drop-waist bridal styles with a fresh, modern update





“She’s RSVP’d, she’s packed, and she’s ready for anything,” said Cara Fox-Galassi, Creative Director of Lulus. “This campaign is built for how our customer celebrates today.”

Summer Dress Edit: Everyday, Elevated

Launching April 27, the Summer Dress Edit extends the campaign into day-to-day dressing, with easy, throw-on-and-go styles for beach days, brunch plans, and last-minute getaways.

Everywhere She Scrolls, Shops, and Shows Up

The Summer 2026 campaign is built to break through, meeting customers across every touchpoint:

Influencer-led styling moments

TikTok Live shopping events driving real-time discovery

Always-on social storytelling across Instagram and TikTok

IRL activations and events

Digital billboard takeovers across college campuses





Visually driven and product-obsessed, the campaign delivers a clear message: Lulus is the destination for summer style that shows up and stands out.

Striking visual storytelling anchors the campaign, elevating fabrics, silhouettes, and design details across digital, social, and out-of-home platforms. The result is a cohesive, product-first campaign that resonates with today’s Lulus customer.

About Lulus

Headquartered in California, but serving millions of customers worldwide, Lulus is a women’s clothing brand offering modern, feminine styles at accessible prices for every occasion. Our goal is to make every customer feel their most confident and beautiful for the moments that matter most. Founded in 1996 and delivering fresh styles almost every day, Lulus uses direct customer feedback and insights to refine product offerings and elevate the customer experience. Lulus’ world-class personal stylists, bridal concierge, and customer care team provide thoughtful, personalized service to shoppers around the world. Follow @lulus on Instagram and @lulus on TikTok. Lulus is a registered trademark of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge, LLC. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding our business initiatives. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Lulus’ actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in Lulus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2025 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While Lulus may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.

Media Contact:

Rachel Aschenbrand-Robinson

press@lulus.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d96c88c8-d65e-4d74-8f33-c70481370220