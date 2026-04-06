Beacon Biosignals Upsizes Series B Financing to Over $97 Million

BOSTON, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Biosignals today announced an extension to its Series B financing, bringing the funding round to $97 million and the company’s cumulative funding to over $132 million. The upsized round includes new investors JSL Health, Palo Santo VC, Kicker Ventures, and Samsung Next.

This financing builds on Beacon’s previously announced $86 million Series B, led by a syndicate of leading healthcare and technology investors, including Innoviva, GV (Google Ventures), S32, Catalio Capital Management, General Catalyst, Logos Capital, Casdin Capital, Indicator Ventures and others.

The new capital will further accelerate Beacon’s mission to transform brain health through scalable, at-home EEG and advanced analytics, powering the next generation of diagnostics, clinical trials, and precision medicine.

“This milestone reflects strong momentum behind our vision to make brain health measurable, scalable, and actionable,” said Jacob Donoghue, CEO of Beacon Biosignals. “We’re grateful for the support of our new and existing investors as we build the future of brain health.”

“Beacon is uniquely positioned to unlock the potential of brain data at scale,” said Daniel Goldberg, Managing Director at Palo Santo. “Their combination of clinical-grade EEG and advanced analytics is enabling a new era of discovery and precision in neuroscience. As novel therapeutics like psychedelics reshape the treatment landscape for psychiatric disease, platforms like Beacon’s will be critical for objectively measuring brain-based outcomes and accelerating development.”

About Beacon Biosignals

Beacon Biosignals is unlocking the power of brain data to advance human health. The company combines FDA-cleared wearable EEG technology with advanced AI to capture and analyze real-world neural data, enabling breakthroughs across neurology, psychiatry, and sleep medicine. The Beacon Platform provides clinicians and biopharma partners with objective measures of brain function that accelerate research, improve diagnostics, and guide new treatments. Learn more at www.beacon.bio .

Media Contact:

Isabella Lazzareschi, Beacon Biosignals

Isabella.lazzareschi@beacon.bio