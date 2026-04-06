Mentorship Organization, Primal Mastery, Announces Launch of Exclusive "Primal Law" Community to Help Elite Men Build Long-term Legacies

Dubai, UAE, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubai-based mentorship organization Primal Mastery officially announces the launch of invite-only digital community designed to help high-performing elite men build lasting legacies in today’s rapidly declining moral landscape. The program revolves around the philosophy that spiritual leader and the founder of the organization, known professionally as Mike of Wisdom, calls “Primal Law”: a framework believed to help men in modern society reconnect with nature and their inner selves, and in turn, shape strong families, resilient communities, and stable civilizations.

In recent years, a concerning statistical trend has been observed across the global elite. Highly successful men have increasingly been failing in their personal lives - experiencing broken families, and as a result, divided assets and lost legacies. Primal Law was developed as a direct response to this tragedy in highly successful men’s lives. The framework discards modern relationship norms and teaches men that human relationships function best when they mirror the laws of nature, traditions that are rooted in ancestral traditions and philosophies and worked successfully for centuries to keep men and women together.

Primal Law framework understands that a household finds deep stability when it honors traditional dynamics: men are built to provide and protect, establishing a safe structure where women can create and naturally submit to that protection.

"These laws exist in the universe, in the solar system, and in every planet, repeated in different forms," Mike notes. "So, if it’s worked for billions of years, it would be foolish to go against it."

Mike of Wisdom is a former finance professional who worked for years in London, helping companies raise capital for listings on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). Although he was highly inspired by Warren Buffett’s famous investment strategies for long-term planning and developing discipline and successfully managed his own portfolio in Spain, a messy divorce and painful separation from his son brought about a devastating turning point in his life. It forced him to confront fundamental questions about family, his purpose in life, and the direction the modern society is taking; which led him to digging deep into ancestral traditions and philosophies associated with his own heritage.

Originally, Mike comes from an imperial African bloodline connected to Egypt, Nigeria, and Ethiopia - a connection many believe carries ancient wisdom about leadership, masculinity, and the role of family in shaping civilizations. However, he was educated in posh private schools in the UK.

“My education was very Eurocentric,” he explains. “Like many people, I was taught that older cultural philosophies were primitive and obsolete in the modern world. However, over time I realized the opposite is true: many ancient systems understood human nature far better than modern society does.”

This is when Mike came across a concept called the “Black Sun” philosophy. It is an alchemical and psychological concept representing the “dark light” of profound transformation and the integration of shadow: the capacity to see truth even when it is hidden behind illusion, deception, or cultural conditioning. Once he grasped the concept’s true meaning, he started looking around and realized there are hundreds of men going through the same tragedies that he went through. He observed that many people today are working harder than ever and yet, are far away from the idea of legacy.

So, Mike started Primal Mastery to help men who have achieved financial success but feel disconnected from their own selves. For centuries, family and community provided the framework for long-term continuity. Parents passed down knowledge, land, traditions, and values to their children. Without those structures, individuals may accumulate wealth or achievements but leave little behind that endures the test of time.

“A lot of people are working incredibly hard,” Mike exclaims, “but if there’s no legacy, what are they ultimately building?”

The Primal Mastery community is designed to address that gap. Mike’s teachings emphasize reconnecting with ancestral identity, understanding inherited behavioral patterns, building strong relationships, and leadership building for men that can support long-term family structures.

“Real self-knowledge begins with understanding your origins,” Mike says. “Your ancestors contained both strengths and shadows. When you understand both and how they shaped you, you stop trying to prove yourself, you simply become grounded in who you are.”

Hosted on the online platform Skool.com, Mike’s organization, Primal Mastery, brings together entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals seeking guidance to achieve the personal stability required to attract the right woman to build a long-lasting family and maintain generational wealth. Mike aims to reach a global network of up to 10,000 members, creating what he describes as a ripple effect through families and communities.

In addition to the digital community, Primal Mastery hosts exclusive retreats in Dubai every two months, where participants engage in deeper discussions around leadership, masculinity, and relationship dynamics. The retreats bring together high-net-worth entrepreneurs and executives who often face challenges balancing professional success with stable personal lives. So far, this organization has trained high-profile billionaires like Robert Sali, Tony Elomelu, and many multimillionaire young upcomers.

However, the real work happens in the one-on-one mentorship with Mike, where he works directly with individuals to examine their family history and identify inherited patterns that may influence their behavior and relationships. This process often includes studying lineage several generations back.

Primal Law from Primal Mastery attempts to reconnect modern men to their natural setting. In nature, survival and evolution occur through constant adaptation. Species improve through challenge, pressure, and competition to evolve in a way that is best for their whole communities and not just individuals. The organization believes human relationships follow the same pattern.

“When people understand natural patterns, they realize that the dynamics governing relationships are not random.” Mike explains, “They reflect the same natural order that shapes the universe.”

The goal of the organization is to make men more conscious about how they live, reproduce, and build their lives, as it could also reduce the relentless consumption that places pressure on natural ecosystems, which could give space for forests, oceans, wildlife, and agricultural systems to recover and thrive.

While much of Mike’s work has remained intentionally low-profile, there are growing indications that another online platform is planned to be launched soon, one designed to pass on deeper knowledge systems to a wider, yet carefully curated, global audience. Described by some as drawing from elite philosophical traditions and Masonic-style frameworks, the platform is expected to go beyond conventional self-development and into areas rarely made accessible in structured form.

About Mike of Wisdom

Mike of Wisdom is an emerging figure based between Dubai and Jakarta known for his perspective on relationships, identity, and long-term legacy. With a background in finance and a growing presence among high-performing individuals, his work focuses on uncovering deeper behavioral patterns and helping individuals navigate an increasingly complex world with clarity and structure.

Media Contact:

Primal Mastery

Email: info@primalmastery.biz

Website: https://primalmasterysystem.com

Location: Dubai, UAE