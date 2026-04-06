Arkansas Otolaryngology Center Selects CareCloud to Power Next-Level Practice Management and Revenue Optimization with AI-Enabled Solutions

SOMERSET, N.J., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leading provider of healthcare technology and AI-enabled revenue cycle management (“RCM”) solutions, today announced a new partnership with Arkansas Otolaryngology Center, P.A., one of the region’s most respected Ear, Nose, Throat, Allergy, and Sleep practices. Based in Little Rock, the multi-location practice has selected CareCloud’s AI-powered practice management and revenue cycle management solutions to streamline operations, accelerate revenue capture, and elevate the patient experience across Arkansas.

“We are thrilled to partner with CareCloud as we enhance our practice management system and RCM operations,” said Jelinda Scott, Chief Administrative Officer of Arkansas Otolaryngology Center. “Their technology and expertise are the perfect match for our mission to deliver high-quality, coordinated care to communities across Arkansas.”

With a long-standing commitment to providing comprehensive ENT care for both adults and children, Arkansas Otolaryngology Center sought a technology-forward partner capable of meeting its objectives. The goal: modernize workflows, increase transparency, and equip its team with the insights needed to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

“We are excited about this new partnership and the opportunity to bring our AI-enabled RCM solutions and deep domain expertise to Arkansas Otolaryngology Center,” said Crystal Williams, President of CareCloud. “Our focus is on delivering measurable results—from reducing days in accounts receivable to improving clean claim rates—so that practices like theirs can spend less time on paperwork and more time on patient care.”

Key Solution Capabilities

Through this collaboration, CareCloud will deploy its revenue cycle management services, including advanced coding education, intelligent claims processing, and a next-generation practice management platform powered by AI designed to:

Accelerate revenue capture with AI-powered claims management and automated denial prevention;

Streamline front-office and back-office operations through coding education and real-time performance dashboards; and

Equip practice leaders with AI-driven financial analytics and benchmarking for faster, data-informed decision-making.





This strategic partnership underscores CareCloud’s accelerating momentum among ENT and specialty practices nationwide, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of RCM and AI-enabled practice management solutions that transform both clinical and financial outcomes.

To learn more about CareCloud’s practice management and revenue cycle management solutions, visit carecloud.com.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com.

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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases, and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

About Arkansas Otolaryngology Center

Arkansas Otolaryngology Center, P.A. is one of the leading Ear, Nose, Throat, Allergy, and Sleep practices in the state of Arkansas. Based in Little Rock, the practice provides comprehensive ENT care for adults and children, with a commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centered service across multiple locations statewide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "could", "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "predicts," "possible," "potential," "target," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com