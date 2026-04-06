Streamex Corp. Announces Webcast Details for Wednesday, April 8 Earnings and Corporate Update Presentation

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization of commodity real-world assets, today announced webcast details for its earnings and corporate update presentation to be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

During the webcast, management will provide a recap of the past year, updates on the 2025 financial results, GLDY launch, traction, institutional interest and adoption, continued product development, and the long-term roadmap for 2026 and beyond. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s investor relations website.

Details for the Webcast:

Time & Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

Location: The live webcast with an accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jgvyban8

Investors and interested parties are invited to submit questions in advance of the presentation here: https://forms.gle/5ZZYPM36buPXimRP7

About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

For more information, visit www.streamex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Streamex’s business strategy, future growth, product development, and liquidity initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex’s control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset markets. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to Streamex, is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors included in other filings by Streamex from time to time. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Adele Carey – Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

IR@streamex.com | acarey@allianceadvisors.com

Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

www.streamex.com | X.com/streamex